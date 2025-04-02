WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton (ETN) Tuesday has finalized its $1.4 billion acquisition of Fibrebond, a company specializing in pre-integrated modular power enclosures.Expected to generate $110 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2025, the deal is projected to be earnings-neutral for Eaton in the same year.Fibrebond, based in Minden, Louisiana, provides engineered power enclosures for data centers, industrial, utility, and fiber markets, with estimated revenues of $378 million for the year ending February 28, 2025.Eaton sees this acquisition as a strategic expansion, enhancing its power infrastructure solutions and service capabilities to better serve data center, industrial, and utility customers.Tuesday, ETN closed at $276.70, up 1.79%, and is currently trading at $276.69 in after-hours, down $0.01 on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX