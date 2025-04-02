DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity (TEL) Tuesday has finalized its acquisition of Richards Manufacturing Co., a North American leader in utility grid products.The deal enhances TE's position in the utility sector, allowing it to leverage ongoing grid upgrades and replacements. Richards' management team will continue to lead operations, ensuring a smooth transition as the company integrates into TE.Tuesday, TEL closed at $140.70, down 0.44%, with no after-hours movement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX