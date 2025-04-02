Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,172,600 CAD. The proceeds will be used to acquire up to 410 Ethereum (ETH) tokens to support the Company's expanding on-chain infrastructure initiatives.

Under the terms of the offering, Beyond Medical will issue up to 9,020,000 common shares at a price of $0.13 per share. The securities will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The offering remains subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The ETH acquired will be allocated toward enhancing Beyond Medical's blockchain-based healthcare attestation platform, including funding for transaction fees, smart contract deployment, node operation, and other decentralized services. As previously disclosed, operating an Ethereum node is critical to the platform's performance, enabling secure data interactions without reliance on third-party infrastructure or rate limits.

In conjunction with the offering, the Company is also announcing the launch of Republic, its newly formed Ethereum-backed treasury division. Republic will serve as Beyond Medical's dedicated unit for managing ETH reserves and on-chain infrastructure, with a mandate focused on security, transparency, and regulatory compliance. Modeled after leading institutional digital asset strategies, Republic is designed to provide long-term operational flexibility and financial resilience in an increasingly digitized environment.

About Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. is a healthcare technology company integrating blockchain infrastructure to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency across the medical ecosystem.

