TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported March 2025 U.S. sales of 231,335 vehicles, up 7.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2024.Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 112,608, up 44.1 percent on a volume basis and up 49.6 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.7 percent of total sales volume.Toyota division posted March sales of 196,240 vehicles, up 6.6 percent on a volume basis and up 10.7 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division posted March sales of 35,095 vehicles, up 14.1 percent on a volume basis and up 18.4 percent on a DSR basis.For the first quarter, Toyota Motor North America reported sales of 570,269 vehicles, up 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the year ago period. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 288,796, up 39.6 percent on a volume basis and up 43.3 percent on a DSR basis representing 50.6 percent of total sales volume.For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 487,226 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division reported it best-ever result with sales of 83,043 vehicles, up 5.8 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX