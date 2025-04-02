YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced that its total U.S. sales for first quarter of 2025 were 267,085 units, an increase of 5.7% from the prior year. The increase was due to strong sales of Nissan models across the lineup, including Nissan Versa, Leaf, Kicks - all available at a starting MSRP of under $30,000 - and the all-new Murano.Sales of the Nissan Versa sedan were up 156% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Leaf electric sedan were up 103.4% year-over-year for the quarter.Sales of the Nissa Kicks compact crossover were up 84.8% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Murano crossover were up 84.1% year-over-year for the quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX