Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that Gary Wong has stepped down from his role as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. While Gary is transitioning from this position, he will continue to contribute to other capacities, bringing his expertise and leadership to key projects. The Board would like to thank Gary for his efforts and contributions over the past two years.

About StrategX

StrategX is an exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With projects on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake (Northwest Territories) and the Melville Peninsula (Nunavut), the Company is pioneering new district-scale discoveries in these underexplored regions. By integrating historical data with modern exploration techniques, StrategX provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in discovering essential metals crucial to electrification, global green energy, and supply chain security.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey

CEO, President & Director

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247050

SOURCE: Strategx Elements Corp.