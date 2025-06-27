Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a management restructuring plan of its senior management team to better align with its strategic priorities in the exploration of critical minerals in Canada and support long-term growth.

Effective immediately, Interim CFO Ryan McEachern will transition into the new role of Interim President and Chief Operating Officer. In this capacity, Mr. McEachern will oversee the execution of the company's exploration programs and day-to-day business operations, ensuring operational efficiency and delivery on project milestones. Mr. McEachern's operational experience in managing exploration programs in similar locations is an asset for the company to pursue drilling and discoveries in the Melville Peninsula (Nunavut).

This restructuring enables CEO Darren Bahrey to focus more fully on financing and corporate development initiatives. To support this transition, the Board is also pleased to engage the services of Donaldson Brohman Martin Chartered Professional Accountants, who will provide the role of interim CFO, financial oversight, and accounting support during this period.

"These changes reflect our commitment to strengthening operational execution while pursuing our strategic goals to advance critical minerals exploration and discoveries in Canada," said Mr. Bahrey, CEO of STGX. "We are confident this realignment will enhance our ability to deliver value to shareholders and stakeholders alike."

The Company plans to conduct a summer drill program at the Nagvaak project to verify surface sampling and resampling of historic drill holes that discovered a high-grade graphite mineralization in a 6-kilometre-long by 400-metre-wide mineralized corridor. The project is located in the Proterozoic Penrhyn Group metasediments on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada.

The Company is also completing data compilation and modelling of the recent geophysical survey conducted on the East Arm Copper project, situated near the suture boundary between the Slave Geological Province and the Taltson-Thelon Orogen.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals in northern Canada, located in two regions of interest. A copper project situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, and a critical metals and high-grade graphite project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

