Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the company is in the process of mobilizing for 2025 drill program at the Nagvaak project located on the Melville Peninsula approximately 175km northwest of the Inuit Hamlet of Naujaat, Nunavut (see Figure 1). This follows from the staging work completed last fall in 2024 (see StrategX news release December 3, 2024).

The main objective of the 2025 drill program will be to further delineate and validate the new discovery of critical minerals found from surface sampling and resampling of drill core completed on the property by other companies (see StrategX news release March 21, 2024 and March 3, 2025).

Figure 1: Nagvaak Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/260652_strx730001.jpg

Figure 2: Drill rig set up on first hole for 2025 Drill program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/260652_strx730002.jpg

Qualified Person

Any geological and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by the interim President and COO, Ryan McEachern, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. With two strategic projects copper project situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, and a graphite project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com

