WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Forestville, New York-based Walker's Wine Juice LLC is recalling its pumpkin juice citing the potential contamination with Botulism, a foodborne illness, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Botulism, a rare but potentially fatal disease, is caused by a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.The recall involves 2.5-gallon bag in box and 5-gallon hot pack labeled 'pumpkin', as well as 30-, 60-, and 275-gallon bulk containers tagged 'pumpkin'. All lots are subject to the recall.The impacted product was distributed through Walker's Wine Juice retail store in New York. The juice was also distributed directly by Walker's to a limited number of commercial wineries in the States of IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, PA, and WI.The recall was initiated after the potential contamination was discovered during an inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, who found that the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed per Walker's 'hot fill' schedule process. As a result, it was determined that no adequate kill step was used to address the possibility of microbiological hazards.Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause various symptoms including general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. The impacted people may also feel difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation.However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product so far. The health regulator urged people experiencing Botulism symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.Consumers who bought the affected product are asked to contact Walker's Wine Juice for reimbursement.In similar recalls, Washington-based SeaBear Co. in mid-March called back Smoked Salmon Chowder & Alehouse Clam Chowder due to potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum.Further, California-based AKT Trading Inc. in early March recalled prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd., and in mid-February called back 120 packages of Menma Ajitsuke Prepared Bamboo Shoot Product, both for the Botulism concern.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX