Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Tradegate
02.04.25
08:06 Uhr
2,270 Euro
-0,035
-1,52 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Report on Payments to Governments for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Report on Payments to Governments for 2024 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Report on Payments to Governments for 2024 
02-Apr-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 April 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Report on Payments to Governments for 2024 
 
 
Introduction 
This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd and its subsidiary 
undertakings ('Gulf Keystone') for the year ended 31 December 2024 as required under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
4.3A issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ('DTR 4.3A') and in accordance with The Reports on Payments to 
Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in 2015) (the 'UK Regulations') and our interpretation of the Industry 
Guidance on the UK Regulations issued by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers. DTR 4.3A requires 
companies listed on a stock exchange in the UK and operating in the extractive industry to publicly disclose payments 
to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of 
minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. 
 
Basis for preparation 
Total payments below GBP86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report, as permitted under the UK Regulations. 
 
All of the payments made in relation to the Shaikan Production Sharing Contract ('Shaikan PSC') in the Kurdistan Region 
of Iraq have been made to the Ministry of Natural Resources ("MNR") of the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG"). 
 
Production entitlements 
Production entitlements are the host government's share of production during the reporting period from the Shaikan 
Field operated by Gulf Keystone. The figures reported have been produced on an entitlement basis, rather than on a 
liftings basis. Production entitlements are paid in-kind and the monetary value disclosed is derived from management's 
estimates based on the monthly oil sales invoices. 
 
Royalties 
Royalties represent royalties paid in-kind to governments during the year for the extraction of oil. The terms of the 
royalties are described within the Shaikan PSC. Royalties have been calculated on the same basis as production 
entitlements. 
 
Licence fees and capacity building payments 
These include licence fees, rental fees, entry fees, capacity building payments, security fees and other considerations 
for licences or concessions. 
 
Summary of payments 
                                2024 
Production entitlements in-kind(1) ('000 bbl)         4,987 
Production entitlements in-kind(1) (USD'000)           134,261 
Royalties in-kind(1) ('000 bbl)                1,192 
Royalties in-kind(1) (USD'000)                  32,098 
Licence fees and capacity building payments in-kind(2) (USD'000) 8,566 
Infrastructure improvement payments(3)             218 
Total ('000 bbl)                        6,177 
Total (USD'000)                         175,080 1. For the purposes of the reporting requirements under the UK Regulations, Gulf Keystone is required tocharacterise the value of the KRG's production entitlements under the PSC as a payment to the KRG. Throughout allof 2024, crude oil produced by Gulf Keystone was sold to local buyers. The KRG received its share of profit oil inaccordance with the PSC and sold the volumes directly to local buyers with the estimated value of such sales beingincluded as a payment to the KRG. 2. All sales in the period were sold locally with the KRG receiving capacity building volumes in-kind, whichthey then sold to local buyers. The value of licence, rental and security fees has been accrued and is not expectedto be cash settled, but rather offset against historic revenue due from the KRG, which has not yet been recognisedin the financial statements. 3. Support for local communities including drilling of water supply well and providing water filtrationequipment, purchase of generators following severe floods, planting olive trees and upgrade of road-calmingmeasures. In addition, provided training to local villagers including literacy programmes and sewing courses.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 380847 
EQS News ID:  2110052 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110052&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
