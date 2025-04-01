NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Internet Group, Inc. a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Circle has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "CRCL."J.P. Morgan is acting as the lead left active bookrunner for the proposed offering, joined by Citigroup which is acting as the lead right active bookrunner. Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, and SG Americas Securities, LLC are acting as bookrunners, and BNY Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co, and Santander are acting as co-managers.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Circle Internet Group, Inc.Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations.ContactsMedia Contact:CirclePress@teneo.com

