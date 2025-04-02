The top music contestants will take the stage for a live performance at the Kappa FuturFestival in Turin, while the film contest finalists will be invited to a premiere event hosted by Reply and Mastercard, taking place in Venice in September

Reply, driven by its strong culture of innovation and its commitment to engaging younger generations in the use of new technology, is expanding its creative experimentation initiatives with the launch of the Reply AI Music Contest- an international competition dedicated to the use of Artificial Intelligence in live musical performances

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402208295/en/

Reply, driven by its strong culture of innovation and its commitment to engaging younger generations in the use of new technology, is expanding its creative experimentation initiatives with the launch of the Reply AI Music Contest an international competition dedicated to the use of Artificial Intelligence in live musical performances.

This music contest, organised in partnership with Kappa FuturFestival, one of Europe's most prestigious electronic music festivals, offers the finalists the unique opportunity to perform live on stage at the festival, which will take place in Turin from 4 to 6 July 2025. The competition's theme is 'Experience of a Beat', and it invites young artists to create immersive experiences by integrating AI into music, visual art, and audience interaction. The entries, which can be up to five minutes long, will be judged by a panel of DJs, AI artists, Reply technology experts, and media partners. The criteria of the judges will be based on the creativity, the integration of sound and visuals, and its live performance potential.

Along with this new initiative, Reply announces the launch of the second edition of the Reply AI Film Festival, the international competition dedicated to creatives, directors, and video makers interested in creating short films using AI tools. Participants will be able to use AI in various stages of production, including scripting, storyboarding, image and video creation, visual and sound effects, and much more.

Thanks to the collaboration with Mastercard, which is committed to connecting consumers with their passions and supporting emerging talent, the finalists will be invited to a premiere event hosted by Reply and Mastercard in Venice in September, where the three winning short films will be announced.

The year's theme is "Generation of Emotions", celebrating the talents able to create cinematic experiences that evoke authentic emotions through the potential of AI. A distinguished jury of film, visual arts and AI experts will evaluate the submissions and select the ten best original works, each with a maximum length of 10 minutes.

This second edition introduces two special awards: the "Lexus Visionary Award", which recognises the most visionary and innovative work one that best integrates technology, design and future insight, embodying the values that have always guided Lexus's forward-thinking vision and the "AI For Good Award", in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which will be given to the best short film highlighting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of our initiatives to promote new technologies among younger generations, Reply continues to promote and foster its culture of innovation by offering new spaces for creative experimentation. The Reply AI Film Festival and the Reply AI Music Contest are unique opportunities to explore the potential of Artificial Intelligence as an ally of human creativity, demonstrating how the synergy between people and technology can open up new, more accessible scenarios for everyone with a spark of creativity," commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply

Creative talents from all over the world can participate in the Reply AI Music Contestand the Reply AI Film Festival by submitting their entries through the dedicated platforms aimc.reply.comand aiff.reply.com by June 1st, 2025

These contests are part of Reply Challenges, a program of technological and creative competitions that reflect Reply's commitment to developing innovative educational models to engage new generations. Today, the Reply Challenges community has more than 150,000 participants worldwide.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in designing and implementing solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402208295/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761