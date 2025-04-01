Lumine Group Completes the Purchase of Vidispine

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group") today announced the completion of the purchase of the Vidispine brand and business assets ("Vidispine") from Arvato Systems, a subsidiary of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com .

About Vidispine

Vidispine enables media companies to focus on their core business by providing seamless access to technology tailored to their needs. Its solutions help customers maximize the value of their assets, rights, media inventory, and market opportunities. Learn more at www.vidispine.com .

About Arvato Systems

Arvato Systems is an international IT specialist that supports major companies in Digital Transformation. We stand for strong industry knowledge, in-depth technology expertise and a clear focus on customer requirements. Working as a team, we develop innovative IT solutions, transition our clients into the Cloud, integrate digital processes, and take on IT systems operation and support. As part of Bertelsmann, we are built on the solid foundations of a German global corporation. Learn more at arvato-systems.com

