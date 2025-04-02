Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A2JE9V | ISIN: ZAE000255915 | Ticker-Symbol: AU61
Tradegate
01.04.25
09:31 Uhr
9,100 Euro
+0,100
+1,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ABSA GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7509,05012:05
8,7509,00012:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Haffner Energy successfully achieves €7M Capital Increase through ABSA issuance with preferential subscription rights (PSR)

Finanznachrichten News

Haffner Energy successfully achieves €7M Capital Increase through ABSA issuance with preferential subscription rights (PSR)

Vitry-le-François, France - April 2, 2025, 08:00 am (CET) - Haffner Energy (ISIN: FR0014007ND6 - Ticker: ALHAF) (the "Company") announces the success of its €6,995,496M cash Capital Increase with preferential subscription rights (the "PSR") through the issuance of 17,488,744 New Shares with share subscription warrants (the "ABSA" or "Warrants") (the "Capital Increase"). The free float share is extended to 24.75% of the capital.

Philippe Haffner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Haffner Energy, said:

"Thanks to the renewed support of many of our long-standing shareholders, whom we thank, and the arrival of new investors, this Operation reached our 7-million-euro target. This reflects the confirmed confidence in our value proposition and in the evolution in our positioning: well beyond hydrogen, our presence in four markets enables us not only to significantly broaden our addressable market and better diversify risks, but also to position ourselves on more immediate opportunities.

This Capital Increase gives us a financing horizon of 12 months, sufficient to cover the ramp-up phase, irrespective of revenues from expected orders. This gives us the resources we need to roll out our roadmap and accelerate our development in our strategic markets, in particular by activating the full potential of our Marolles site.

The transaction will also enable us to double the proportion of free float in the capital, while limiting the dilutive impact for shareholders who have not subscribed (28% to date).

The Warrants (BSA) allocated on the occasion of the Capital Increase, exercisable from April 3, 2026, for a period of six months, are likely to generate up to 7 million euros in additional resources for Haffner Energy from April 2026. We are confident that the Company's momentum will make the exercise of these warrants very attractive.

We are convinced that the major differentiating factors we bring to the table, combined with our technological maturity, place us on a path of sustainable growth. With a sales pipeline of 1.55 billion euros, which translates into a weighted sale pipeline of 388 million euros, our objectives are to reach breakeven EBITDA by March 31, 2026. We also aim to position Haffner Energy as a leader in the global energy transition in its market segments, thanks to our unique expertise in creating value from biomass."

Results of the Capital Increase with PSR

At the end of the subscription period ending March 28, 2025, the irreducible demand amounted to 10,253,133 shares, i.e. 58.63% of the ABSA to be issued; the reducible demand, served entirely, represented 4,657,094 ABSA, i.e. 26.63% of the ABSA to be issued. Finally, subscriptions on an unrestricted basis, served in full, amounted to 353,463 ABSA, i.e. 2.02% of the ABSA to be issued.

As a result, and as specified in the press release announcing the launch of the Capital Increase, the institutional investors who had given a guarantee were partially called for a total number of shares corresponding to 2,225,054 ABSA, i.e. 12.72% of the ABSA to be issued, representing a total subscription amount of €890,020. Investors who had given a guarantee commitment were served up to 83.18%.

The gross amount of the Capital Increase thus recorded by the Board of Directors at its April 1, 2025 meeting amounts to €6,995,496, including €699,549.60 in nominal value and €6,295,946.40 in issue premium, and results in the issuance of 17,488,744 ABSA, at a subscription price of €0.40 per share, including €0.10 in nominal value and €0.30 in issue premium.

In addition, a total number of 17,488,744 Warrants (BSA) were issued, allowing the Company to raise, in the event of the exercise of all the Warrants, an additional amount of €6,995,498 between 04/04/2026 and 10/04/2026. The characteristics of the BSA are recalled below.

The ABSA were issued in the context of the 7th resolution adopted at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of September 12, 2024, in accordance with the delegation of authority granted by the Company's shareholders to proceed with a Capital Increase.

Use of the funds

This fundraising will allow the Company to finance its activities until the end of March 2026, excluding the effect of potential contract signatures expected during this period. This cash horizon also takes into account the cost reductions undertaken by the Company, which significantly cap the average monthly cash burn, excluding revenues and non-recurring expenses, under €600k to date (compared to €1M as indicated in the half-year results press release published on December 17, 2024).

The cash runway also includes the receipt of innovation aid in the form of a loan (Innovation - Research and Development Loan) in the amount of €500k granted by Bpifrance (and received at the beginning of March 2025), relating to the project for a hydrogen production, testing and training center in Marolles, bringing the total public funding obtained for this project to €1.5M (cf. press release and November 22, 2024 media kit).

Retention and Withholding Commitments

In the context of the Capital Increase, HAFFNER PARTICIPATION and EUREFI, long-standing shareholders of the Company, holding directly and jointly 52.73% of the share capital and 59.69% of the voting rights before the Capital Increase, have entered into a 180-day lock-up commitment covering all the shares they hold prior to the Capital Increase, subject to the usual exceptions.

Haffner Energy has committed not to issue new shares after the Capital Increase for 180 days, except for customary exceptions.

BSA (« Warrants ») characteristics

  • Number of Warrants issued: 17,488,744 (i.e. one (1) Warrant per ABSA)
  • Exercise parity: 3 Warrants will allow the subscription to one (1) New Share, subject to legal adjustments
  • Subscription price of the New Shares upon exercise of the Warrants: €1.20
  • Listing of the Warrants: Yes (ISIN code FR001400Y4X9)
  • Maturity: 18 months from the date of issuance of the ABSA
  • Exercise period: from 04/04/2026 to 04/10/2026 inclusive

Exercising all 17,488,744 warrants would ultimately represent a potential capital increase of €6,995,498 gross.

Impact of the issue on shareholders' position and voting rights

Following the issuance of the ABSA, the Company's share capital will consist of 62,182,201 shares with a nominal value of €0.1 each. It will be distributed as follows:

Before Capital IncreaseAfter Capital Increase
Number of SharesCapital %Voting RightsExercisable Voting Rights %Number of SharesCapital %Voting RightsExercisable Voting Rights %
Haffner Participation17 824 00039,88%35 648 00045,15%20 199 00032,48%38 023 00039,42%
Eurefi5 741 60012,85%11 483 20014,54%8 311 60013,37%14 053 20014,57%
Concert sub-total23 565 60052,73%47 131 20059,69%28 510 60045,85%52 076 20053,99%
Vicat1 175 0002,63%1 175 0001,49%3 675 0005,91%3 675 0003,81%
Eren Industries1 000 0002,24%2 000 0002,53%1 391 3022,24%2 391 3022,48%
Kouros11 826 11226,46%21 920 54227,76%11 826 11219,02%21 920 54222,73%
HRS1 000 0002,24%1 000 0001,27%1 000 0001,61%1 000 0001,04%
Free float5 736 23812,83%5 736 2387,26%15 388 68024,75%15 388 68015,95%
Self-holding390 5070,87%-0,00%390 5070,63%-0,00%
Total44 693 457100%78 962 980100%62 182 201100%96 451 724100%
After Capital IncreaseAfter Warrants exercise
Number of SharesCapital %Voting RightsExercisable Voting Rights %Number of SharesCapital %Voting RightsExercisable Voting Rights %
Haffner Participation20 199 00032,48%38 023 00039,42%20 990 66630,86%38 814 66637,95%
Eurefi8 311 60013,37%14 053 20014,57%9 168 26613,48%14 909 86614,58%
Concert sub-total28 510 60045,85%52 076 20053,99%30 158 93244,34%53 724 53252,53%
Vicat3 675 0005,91%3 675 0003,81%4 508 3336,63%4 508 3334,41%
Eren Industries1 391 3022,24%2 391 3022,48%1 521 7362,24%2 521 7362,47%
Kouros11 826 11219,02%21 920 54222,73%11 826 11217,39%21 920 54221,43%
HRS1 000 0001,61%1 000 0001,04%1 000 0001,47%1 000 0000,98%
Free float15 388 68024,75%15 388 68015,95%18 606 16027,36%18 606 16018,19%
Self-holding390 5070,63%-0,00%390 5070,57%-0,00%
Total62 182 201100%96 451 724100%68 011 780100%102 281 303100%

The dilutive impact of the Capital Increase, as indicated in the press release, is shown below:

Shareholder's Participation (%)
Before ABSA issuance1%
After issuance of 17,488,744 ABSA through the Capital Increase0.72%
After issue of 17,488,744 ABSA through the Capital Increase and exercise of the 17,488,744 Warrants (5,829,581 Shares created)0.66%

Global Coordinator and Bookrunner

Gilbert Dupont, Groupe Societé Générale, is acting as sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Capital Increase (the " Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner ").

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a French company providing solutions for the production of competitive clean fuels. With 32 years of experience converting biomass into renewable energies, it has developed innovative proprietary biomass thermolysis and gasification technologies to produce renewable gas, hydrogen and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to regenerating the planet, through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biocarbon (or char/biochar). Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth. (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 - Ticker: ALHAF).

Investor relations

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com

Media relations

HAFFNER ENERGY
Laure BOURDON
laure.bourdon@haffner-energy.com
+33 (0) 7 87 96 35 15

