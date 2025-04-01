Quaker Houghton Completes its Acquisition of Dipsol Chemicals and Announces its acquisition of Natech, Ltd.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (the "Company") (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Dipsol Chemicals Co., Ltd., ("Dipsol") a leading supplier of surface treatment and plating solutions and services primarily for the automotive and other industrial applications, for 23 billion JPY (~$153 million at current rates). Dipsol is headquartered in Japan and operates globally with revenues of approximately $82 million over the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024. The purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 10.5x Dipsol's trailing twelve month estimated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15 million. Quaker Houghton funded the purchase price for this acquisition with borrowings under its existing credit facility.

Additionally, the company also announced today the acquisition of Natech, Ltd., ("Natech") a U.K.-based manufacturer of surface treatment chemicals for approximately 4 million GBP (~$5.2 million at today's rates).

Joseph Berquist, Chief Executive Officer and President said, "We are very excited to have completed the acquisition of Dipsol and announce the acquisition of Natech, demonstrating our ability to use our strong financial position to make strategic investments that will accelerate growth and create shareholder value. Dipsol and Natech provide Quaker Houghton with leading market positions in their respective markets and product technologies, that complement our technical service model and add capabilities and breadth to our differentiated portfolio of products and services. They also expand our advanced solutions businesses in attractive end markets with solid growth characteristics, providing ample opportunity to cross-sell and meet the evolving needs of our global customers."

Dipsol was established in 1953 and is headquartered in Japan. The company has a strong portfolio of products and services and a leading position in the Japanese market for plating chemicals. Dipsol has approximately 450 employees worldwide, and a global presence with production and R&D facilities in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Natech was established in 2002 and manufacturers water-based cleaners, metal pre-treatment products, paint strippers and other products for a variety of industrial applications.

