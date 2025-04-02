Change in Management: Exyte announces Katrien Verlinden as new President of its Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities

Katrien Verlinden will take over as President of Exyte's Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF) effective April 14, 2025

Verlinden joins from Saipem America Inc., where she served as President and CEO, bringing more than 25 years of international leadership experience

Exyte Executive Board Member Mark Garvey will focus on his role as CEO ATF, overseeing the business segment at board level

Exyte CEO Büchele: "Katrien Verlinden brings remarkable expertise in global projects and leadership capabilities. She and the team will accelerate our progress toward Exyte's strategic goals."

STUTTGART, Germany, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte's Executive Board has appointed Katrien Verlinden to the position of President of the Global Business Unit (GBU) Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF) effective April 14, 2025. Based in Singapore, she will report to Mark Garvey who has served as President ATF since January 2020 and since December 2023 also filled the roles of CEO ATF and Executive Board Member. With Verlinden's joining, Mark Garvey will focus on his role as Board Member and CEO of ATF in the future. ATF is Exyte's largest business segment by sales, primarily active in the semiconductor and battery cell sectors.

Most recently, Verlinden served as President and CEO of Saipem America Inc., and Country Manager for Saipem in North America. She brings more than 25 years of international leadership and extensive operational experience in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) in the energy sector to Exyte's global ATF organization. Verlinden is a recognized expert by clients and industry representatives.

At Saipem, a global leader in energy offshore and onshore EPC services, Verlinden held numerous international management positions, after progressing through operational roles including Technical Manager, Project Manager and Project Director for the execution of large-sized onshore EPC projects mainly across the Middle East and North Africa. Prior, Verlinden had studied engineering at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium and completed further executive education at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Fluent in Dutch, Italian, English and French, she also has a passion for Korean and Japanese.

"I am thrilled to join Exyte during these extraordinary, transformative times for the semiconductor and battery industries," says Verlinden. "In recent years, the Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities has been on an impressive growth trajectory, and I am eager to actively contribute to strengthening and amplifying this successful momentum. ATF's ambitious goals present a unique opportunity to combine my experience and fresh perspectives with those of the global team to collectively drive innovation in high-tech projects and deliver exceptional results for both Exyte and its clients worldwide."

Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele: "Katrien Verlinden brings remarkable expertise in global projects and leadership capabilities. Her appointment as President of the Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities will advance Exyte's vision. Her leadership will ensure operational excellence, and strengthen our capabilities in delivering innovative, high-tech solutions for our clients. She and the team will accelerate our progress toward Exyte's strategic goals."

Exyte's Global Business Unit ATF is the largest business segment by sales and operates predominantly in the semiconductor, battery, photovoltaics and flat panel display markets. ATF provides consulting and planning services, engineering and design services, as well as project management services around the building of manufacturing plants and the construction of research and development facilities in the electronics industry sector. The customers include global technology and innovation leaders.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of built complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2023, the company generated sales of €7.1 billion with around 9.900 employees worldwide. www.exyte.net

