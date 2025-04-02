Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (formerly Daura Capital Corp.) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced shares for debt transaction and the settlement of additional indebtedness for securities of the Company.

Further to the Company's news releases dated February 19, 2025 and February 21, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced securities for debt settlement (the "February Debt Settlement"), issuing 1,124,444 units (each a "February Debt Settlement Unit") at a price of $0.09 per February Debt Settlement Unit to settle $101,200 in indebtedness owed to an arms-length third party investor. As previously announced, each February Debt Settlement Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.115 per share for two years from the date of issuance.

In addition, the Company has agreed to settle (the "April Debt Settlement") an additional $27,033.35 in indebtedness owed to a separate arms-length third party for 200,247 units (the "April Debt Settlement Units") at a price of $0.135 per April Debt Settlement Unit. Each April Debt Settlement Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.175 per share for two years from the date of issuance.

Closing of the April Debt Settlement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The securities to be issued pursuant to the February Debt Settlement and the April Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

About Daura Gold Corp.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura Gold Corp is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura Gold owns a 100% undivided interest in over 8,100 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target, which is the primary focus of Daura Gold's current exploration efforts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

