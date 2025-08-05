Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (formerly Daura Capital Corp.) (the "Company" or "Daura"), through its subsidiary Estrella Gold S.A.C. in Peru, is pleased to announce that it has obtained permits to proceed with its planned exploration program at its flagship Antonella, located in the Ancash Department, bordering the San Luis gold project. The Company will proceed with an extensive geological mapping, rock sampling and geophysical survey within the Antonella concession areas, aimed at assessing and enhancing the understanding of the mineralization and economic potential within these key exploration sites.

Antonella Exploration Program

Daura's flagship property spans 900 hectares, hosting the Antonella Target. Historical information from past exploration, including sampling and diamond drilling, has confirmed the continuity of gold and silver veins. Additionally, base metals such as copper, lead, and zinc have been identified at depth, highlighting the area's multi-metal potential.

The Antonella Project is situated approximately 5.5 kilometers southwest of the San Luis Project and displays gold-silver vein-type mineralization, accompanied by base metals such as copper and zinc. Diamond drilling has confirmed the continuity of mineralization at depth. Located 2.2 kilometers southeast of Antonella, the Bonita Project also hosts gold-silver vein mineralization, which is interpreted to be a possible southeastern extension of the Antonella vein system.

The Antonella and Bonita projects are structurally controlled by NW-SE-trending faults that correspond to first-order structures of the Andean orogenic belt. These major fault systems have acted as primary conduits for hydrothermal fluid flow. Subsequent extensional deformation, related to differential stress regimes within the Andean system, has generated a network of second-order strike-slip faults with predominantly E-W and NE-SW orientations. These secondary structures likely acted as dilation zones, enhancing permeability and facilitating mineral deposition. The Antonella and Bonita vein systems exhibit a consistent Andean structural orientation (NW-SE) and are interpreted as segments of a single, laterally continuous epithermal system. Structural and lithological continuity, as well as comparable mineralogical and geochemical characteristics, support this interpretation.

Historical surface exploration in the Antonella area has included mapping and the collection of 397 rock chip and channel samples along exposed ridge crests. Geochemical assays returned anomalous to high grades, with peak concentrations up to 155 g/t Au and 714 g/t Ag, indicating a robust epithermal signature.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/261252_4df030c0b4d779be_001full.jpg

Historical diamond drilling at both Antonella and Bonita has confirmed the vertical continuity of mineralization, with Au-Ag-bearing quartz-carbonate veins extending to depth. The thickest vein intersections and highest metal grades have been encountered in the southeastern sector of the system, suggesting a potential focus of mineralization or feeder zone in that area.

Mapping, geochemical sampling, and drone magnetometry will generate critical data on the southeastern and vertical continuity of mineralization, enabling more precise delineation of drill targets.





Figure 1. Above represents Daura's Antonella and Highlander's Bonita and the surrounding major mining companies who are also active in the region

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/261252_4df030c0b4d779be_002full.jpg

Following the work completed on the Antonella project, and upon obtaining community approval, geological mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys are planned for the Libelulas concessions. The Antonella and Bonita veins exhibit a northwest-southeast (NW-SE) Andean structural trend, and current geological evidence suggests they may form part of a continuous mineralized system extending into the Libelulas claims, which lie within the same fault zone. These structural and geological indicators highlight a strong potential for the discovery of additional gold and silver-bearing veins in the southern and southeastern areas of the Antonella and Bonita projects.

Luis Saenz, CEO of Daura, stated: "We are excited to launch our exploration program at Antonella and Bonita, two highly prospective targets within one of Peru's most prolific precious metals belts. Historical results have demonstrated strong gold and silver mineralization, and we believe the geological and structural evidence points to a continuous vein system with significant upside potential. Our team is focused on generating high-quality data that will inform our next phase of drilling and advance our understanding of this emerging multi-kilometer epithermal system."

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Owen D. W. Miller, Ph.D. FAusIMM(CP), a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Miller acts as an independent third party consultant of the Company.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

About Daura Gold Corp.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura Gold Corp is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura owns a 100% undivided interest in 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

