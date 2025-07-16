Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire five strategic mineral concessions totaling approximately 2,900 hectares (the "Project") in the Ancash Department of Peru. The Project surrounds the southern half of the Company's Antonella Project and bordering Highlander Silver's San Luis project to the south. The Project shares multiple borders to the south and east of the Bonita target where Highlander is currently drilling. The acquisition will further consolidate Daura's land position in one of Peru's most prospective gold and silver districts.

The concessions, highlighted in red with black frame, lie within the highly prospective Pucajirca volcanic center, a region known for hosting the San Luis, Antonella, and Bonita vein systems. These vein systems are part of the Calipuy Group, which is geologically characterized by andesitic lava flows and pyroclastic ash deposits rich in lithic fragments. While these volcanic units remain largely unaltered across most of the district, they display intense argillic alteration and pervasive silicification near mineralized veins-key indicators for precious metals mineralization.

Inside these concessions, zones shown as 1, 2 and 3, are among the immediate development targets to explore.

Luis Saenz, Daura CEO commented: "This acquisition marks a further step in Daura's strategy to consolidate and control one of the most geologically compelling gold-silver districts in Peru. The proximity of these new claims to both the Antonella and Bonita vein systems, along with strong structural and geological continuity, provides an exciting opportunity to extend known mineralization and make new discoveries. We believe these concessions significantly enhance the scale and upside potential of our exploration portfolio."

Daura will assume all concession fees due and payable to Ministry of Mines associated with the Project. The Project will be transferred for the price of US$1.00 (one and 00/100 dollars of the United States of America) per mining concession and a 1% NSR royalty in favor of the vendor. Prior to the commencement of mine construction on the Project, Daura may buy back 50% of the royalty for US$250,000. Completion of the acquisition of the Project remains subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation and the satisfaction of customary closing deliverables.

Geological and structural analysis indicates that the vein systems across the Antonella and Bonita projects are controlled by NW-SE trending faults associated with the broader Andean fault system and are complemented by secondary E-W and NE-SW oriented faults. Importantly, the newly acquired claims by DGC fall directly within this structural corridor.

Early fieldwork and mapping have identified vein outcrops in Zone 1, with evidence of vein continuity extending southwest into Zone 2-suggesting the potential for a continuous, mineralized vein system connecting the Antonella and Bonita zones. These features underscore the high prospectivity of Zones 1, 2, and 3 for hosting additional gold and silver-bearing veins.

Historical drilling on both the Antonella and Bonita projects has confirmed the presence of gold-silver mineralization at depth, with the most robust vein structures and highest grades found toward the southwest-directly aligned with the location of Daura's new claims. This trend strongly supports the interpretation that these newly acquired concessions could host a direct continuation of the Au-Ag mineralized system, significantly enhancing Daura's discovery potential in the region.





Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Owen D. W. Miller, Ph.D. Member AIG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Miller acts as an independent third-party consultant of the Company.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura Gold Corp is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura Gold owns a 100% undivided interest in over 13,000 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target, which is the primary focus of Daura Gold's current exploration efforts.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Daura Gold Corp.