(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting
March 31, 2025
2,270,057,201
2,220,588,313
The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,220,588,313, after deduction of 49,468,888 treasury shares.
TotalEnergies SE
