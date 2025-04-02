Swedish insurance giant Folksam has sold its entire stake in Tesla, valued at approximately $160 million, citing significant concerns about worker rights at the electric vehicle manufacturer. The divestment comes after multiple failed attempts by Folksam, one of Sweden's largest investors, to influence Tesla's labor practices alongside other institutional investors. According to Folksam's head of asset management, the company saw no improvement in Tesla's stance on labor issues, particularly its ongoing refusal to engage in collective bargaining with Swedish mechanics-a position that has triggered repeated strikes since late 2023 and sparked backlash from unions and pension funds across Nordic countries.

Market Performance Amid Broader Challenges

Despite this setback, Tesla's stock showed remarkable resilience on Tuesday with a 6.13% gain on the Nasdaq, outperforming the broader market amid uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's proposed tariff measures. This positive movement comes at a critical time for Tesla, which has already experienced a significant 29.2% decline in value this year. The company continues to face mounting challenges beyond labor disputes, including declining sales figures, intensified competition particularly in the Chinese market, and boycotts in parts of the United States and Europe. Investors remain closely focused on Tesla's upcoming first-quarter delivery numbers, which could prove decisive for future stock performance.

