MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased more than expected in March, figures from the labor ministry revealed on Wednesday.The number of unemployed people registered with the State Public Employment Service fell by 13,311 in March from the previous month. Economists had forecast a drop of 2,500.Registered unemployment declined to 2.58 million in March. The number of unemployed reached its lowest level for the month of March since 2008.Compared to the previous year, unemployment decreased by 146,865 people or 5.39 percent.In services and industry, registered unemployment fell 14,461 and 1,498 from the previous month. Unemployment in construction dropped 909 and by 93 in agriculture.Further, data showed that the number of young people unemployed in March totaled 197,524, the lowest in the series for the month of March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX