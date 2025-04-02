MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Target Corp. (TGT) announced Wednesday the launch of a limited-time collection of fashion, home and entertaining essentials with global lifestyle brand kate spade new york.Starting April 12, the kate spade new york x Target collection will feature more than 300 items, including women's, kids' and baby apparel, with extended sizing and adaptive styles. It will also offer handbags, home accessories and entertaining must-haves. In these, over half of the collection will be available for $15 and under, with prices starting at just $5.The collection also includes an eclectic mix of drink and dining ware, colorful party décor such as balloons and lanterns, and playful games like checkers and cornhole to inspire meaningful moments.Unexpected items, like a disposable camera and vintage-inspired record player, are also on offer, along with select items like a party tent for $200 and a designer bicycle for $300.Guests can get an early preview of the collection at New York City's Grand Central Station on April 2.Most stores will feature a dedicated shopping space with a first-ever limited-time offer of store-only items - including a small capsule of Target red handbags, bicycles and more. The collection will be available to browse and shop on Target.com starting April 12.Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home and hardlines, said, 'With versatile pieces that work for every occasion and can't-miss prices, this partnership brings together kate spade's signature style with Target's legacy of making the best design accessible to all. Our teams worked together for two years to create this collection, and I can't wait for consumers to see everything we have to offer.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX