BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 1 April 2025 were:

214.24p Capital only

215.24p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 57,726 Ordinary shares on 1st April 2025, the Company has 67,789,288 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,572,017 shares which are held in Treasury.