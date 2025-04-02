Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to confirm that TriStar President and CEO Nick Appleyard has returned from leave effective April 1, 2025. Please see the Company's December 6, 2024 press release for details. Jessica Van Den Akker, who has assumed the role of Interim CEO during Nick's absence, is continuing her role as a Director of TriStar.

In addition, the Company is also providing an update on the requests from a Federal Public Prosecutor to the government regulators related to TriStar's Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil: see the Company's press release from October 1, 2024 for details. TriStar is pleased to confirm that there has not been any additional support for the Prosecutor's position. The Pará Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS), TriStar's principal regulator, has shown strong support for the permitting process completed at Castelo de Sonhos; please see the Company's press release from December 19, 2024, for details of the response from regulators.

"I remain confident in the robust permitting process completed at Castelo de Sonhos and see the support for this Project from SEMAS and the community as a testament to the potential benefits it could deliver," says Nick Appleyard, TriStar President and CEO. "Our Preliminary License for Castelo de Sonhos was received in August 2024 and remains valid with no restrictions in place as we continue to look at financing options to advance the Project through drilling and feasibility to a construction decision. I would also like to thank TriStar Director Jessica Van Den Akker for assuming the interim CEO role during my absence and ensuring business continuity during this important time."

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now working to advance the project towards a feasibility study while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

