Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") is pleased to provide an update on activities related to the Castelo de Sonhos project, in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar and State Environmental Secretariat of Pará ("SEMAS"), the primary regulator, have both now filed their responses to the August 6, 2025, announced civil public action from the Federal Prosecutor's Office ("MPF") defending the environmental licensing process that has been undertaken at the Castelo de Sonhos project. While this action is ongoing, the Licença Prévia (Preliminary License or LP) for Castelo de Sonhos remains in place, with no restrictions.

TriStar will participate in a webinar on Tuesday, September 30th at 2pm ET. Registration details below.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO stated: "The strength of our legal case and the support of SEMAS gives us confidence that we will prevail. The strength of our case is a testament to the high quality of technical and environmental study work that was completed during permitting and all our time and efforts as custodians of this special project. Future drilling will remain in the planning stages while clarity is sought on the legal challenge and project permitting is advanced."

Legal Responses to Public Civil Action - Castelo de Sonhos Project

The summaries below reflect the central legal positions advanced by both the State of Pará and TriStar, highlighting that the project remains in an early licensing phase, with further assessments to be conducted before any construction or operation begins.

State of Pará's Response

The State, through SEMAS, has requested denial of the court injunction, dismissal of the MPF claims, and proposes judicial expert evidence to confirm the project's compliance and lack of impact on Indigenous territories. The State of Pará has defended the legality and technical soundness of the environmental licensing process challenged by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF), which seeks to suspend the project's Preliminary License (LP No. 2016/2024). The State argues that:

Licensing Process Compliance: The LP was issued following all legal and technical requirements, including a robust Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA/RIMA) aligned with CONAMA Resolution No. 01/1986 and approved by the State Environmental Council (COEMA). Scope of LP: The LP only establishes locational feasibility and does not authorize construction or operations; further assessments (e.g., dam safety, hydrological studies) are scheduled for later phases (Construction License LI/Operating License (LO)). No Impact on Indigenous Lands: Baú and Menkragnoti Indigenous Lands are over 10 km from the project's Directly Affected Area, exceeding the threshold in Interministerial Ordinance No. 60/2015. No hydrological, ecological, or socioeconomic links justify Indigenous consultation at this stage. No Basis for Injunction: The request for urgent relief lacks legal and factual justification. There is no demonstrated harm or urgency. Respect for Technical Authority: SEMAS, the licensing agency, has jurisdiction and expertise. MPF's unilateral reports cannot override the participatory and transparent administrative process. Preservation of Legal Certainty: Suspending the LP would create legal instability without environmental benefit. Any necessary adjustments should occur during later licensing phases.

TriStar's Response

TriStar also rejects the Prosecutor's claims, defending the integrity of the licensing process and EIA/RIMA. Key arguments include:

EIA/RIMA Adequacy: Prepared by independent experts, reviewed over two years by SEMAS, and unanimously approved by COEMA. The study correctly defined areas of influence based on technical criteria. No Indigenous Impact: Hydrological and socioeconomic studies confirm no link or impact on Indigenous lands, which lie beyond the 10 km thresholds. Tailings Facility Safety: Designed with a downstream method. Emergency and residue management plans are legally due at the LI phase, not at LP. Water & Air Impact: Hydrological studies show strictly local and minor effects, with no mercury use and advanced treatment systems in place. Air emissions will be addressed in the LI stage. Cultural & Archaeological Findings: Surveys found no overlap with Indigenous cultural areas. Minor pre-colonial remains within the project site will be rescued under IPHAN oversight. No Urgency; Reverse Risks: There's no imminent threat warranting injunctive relief. On the contrary, suspending the LP would harm ongoing compliance, social and environmental programs, employment (1,600+ jobs), and future tax revenues critical to the State of Pará's development.

Webinar Registration

The Company will participate in a webinar on September 30, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET hosted by Adelaide Capital. Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to deborah@adcap.ca.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aCX0WJtZSu-A7fSOgOCUzQ

A replay will be made available on the Adelaide Capital YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpt_DWjF1qSCzfKlpLMWw.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include, the Company's expectations regarding the outcome of the Civil Public Action referenced above, as well as the related injunction application. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include the ongoing litigation process, and legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268023

SOURCE: TriStar Gold Inc.