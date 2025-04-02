The companies combine their expertise to help accelerate the manufacturing industry's digital transformation with cloud-enabled offerings

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), today announced they are working together to help streamline and accelerate the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. By combining Rockwell's operational technology (OT) with AWS's advanced cloud services and global infrastructure, manufacturers will be equipped with scalable, secure, and flexible cloud solutions that help optimize asset performance, increase operational visibility, and deliver actionable insights from raw data.

Rockwell's deep industry expertise and innovative automation solutions, combined with AWS's advanced cloud capabilities, empower manufacturers to drive digital progress more effectively. With AWS's significant investments in industrial business units, its focus aligns with Rockwell's core markets, including life sciences, automotive and battery, consumer packaged goods and other industrial sectors. This collaboration enhances how both companies serve shared customers by seamlessly connecting data from the factory floor to the cloud, enabling advanced analytics, AI applications and industrial software solutions.

"Manufacturers need flexible, scalable, and secure solutions to navigate today's industrial challenges," said Nicole Denil, vice president, global market access at Rockwell Automation. "By collaborating with AWS, we are unlocking new opportunities for AI-driven insights, edge-to-cloud connectivity, and industrial automation advancements. This allows us to meet customers where they are and enable them to run on their cloud platform of choice."

As part of this relationship, Rockwell is expanding its software-as-a-service within FactoryTalk® Hub to AWS, making its DataMosaix industrial DataOps solution and Fiix® computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) available in AWS Marketplace. Additional FactoryTalk Hub solutions will become available in AWS Marketplace later this year, further expanding Rockwell's cloud-based offerings.

"Our collaboration with Rockwell Automation combines AWS's cloud computing leadership with Rockwell's industrial automation expertise to deliver more comprehensive and powerful solutions," said Ozgur Tohumcu, general manager of automotive and manufacturing at AWS.

"Together, we're empowering manufacturers to make faster decisions and optimize operations, by transforming operational data into actionable insights with AWS cloud intelligence. We're not just deploying technology we're creating a pathway for industrial enterprises to become more agile, efficient, and competitive in today's rapidly evolving industry."

AWS has also joined the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork as a Technology Partner. This milestone will be showcased at Hannover Messe from March 31 April 4, where Rockwell's latest cloud-enabled industrial solutions will be on display at the AWS booth. Visitors to the booth (located in Hall 15, booth D76) will experience live demonstrations of key Rockwell solutions, now available on AWS, including:

FactoryTalk DataMosaix A cloud-based data management platform that enhances industrial data accessibility and insights, powered by Rockwell's collaboration with Cognite.

A cloud-based data management platform that enhances industrial data accessibility and insights, powered by Rockwell's collaboration with Cognite. Fiix CMMS A computerized maintenance management system that helps manufacturers optimize asset performance, using AWS's robust cloud infrastructure.

A computerized maintenance management system that helps manufacturers optimize asset performance, using AWS's robust cloud infrastructure. Production Logistics A single-pane-of-glass solution for managing mixed fleets of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with optimized real-time production scheduling using AI powered by AWS.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together-and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402085559/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Chaya Jacobs

Director, Media Social

Rockwell Automation

414-305-2784

CJacobs@rockwellautomation.com