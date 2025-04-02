8x8 JourneyIQ Empowers Businesses to Evaluate and Manage Customer Interactions from Start to Finish and Eliminate Blind Spots Across the Entire Customer Journey

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today announced 8x8 JourneyIQ, giving businesses the ability to seamlessly track, predict, and optimize every step of the customer journey across all channels, departments, and touchpoints. 8x8 JourneyIQ is the latest solution powered by the 8x8 Customer Interaction Data Initiative, delivering real-time AI-powered customer journey intelligence that eliminates blind spots and identifies points of friction, enabling CX leaders to proactively streamline workflows, unlocking the potential of every interaction and ensuring seamless, impactful experiences to drive CX metrics across the entire organization.

"Businesses often complain about having too much databut no way to synthesize the information into actionable intelligence. Customers find themselves interacting with multiple departments across an organization but typically these individual moments are not combined to provide a complete picture of the journey in order to identify opportunities for improvement," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. "8x8 JourneyIQ allows organizations to cut through all the complexity and unify every customer touchpoint, both inside and outside of the contact center, to provide a single, real-time view. It's no longer enough to react after a poor customer experience, organizations need the intelligence and ability to proactively identify and prevent issues to transform the customer journey."

Key features and benefits of 8x8 JourneyIQ include:

360° customer journey intelligence: 8x8 JourneyIQ unifies customer interaction data across UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS APIs, eliminating blind spots and providing a complete view of every customer and their journey. It maps every touchpoint-including agent handoffs, back-office involvement, and resolution paths-ensuring CX leaders have full visibility across the entire organization, not just within the contact center. It also supports API integration, allowing businesses to enrich external analytics and business intelligence platforms with JourneyIQ's insights, providing one cohesive source of truth.

Real-time, AI-driven decision making: Leverages advanced AI to identify customer friction points and take proactive measures before CX metrics take a hit. Using 8x8 JourneyIQ, Supervisors and CX leaders can take immediate action based on sentiment analysis, performance trends, and conversation summaries-removing the need for slow, manual reporting and ensuring proactive issue resolution.

Intelligent orchestration: 8x8 JourneyIQ identifies end to end orchestration opportunities and delivers insights, eliminating unnecessary escalations and handoffs, helping businesses reduce operational costs, speed up resolutions, and deliver consistent, high-quality experiences across the entire organization.

Smart workflow optimization: Continuously helps identify opportunities for fine-tuning staffing, coaching, and processes in real-time, using AI-driven insights to eliminate inefficiencies. The result: reduced manual effort, optimized resource allocation, lower support costs, and a faster, smoother customer experience at every step.

"Gone are the days of lost customer interactions and disruptions to service as information is moved between different employees, departments, and platforms. With 8x8 JourneyIQ, businesses can now seamlessly track every customer interaction across the entire organization without losing context or visibility," said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. "With AI-powered interaction tracking, 8x8 JourneyIQ helps businesses to optimize customer experiences at every touchpoint, empowering them to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to potential issues and pain points."

The 8x8 Platform for CX seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally, empowering CX and IT leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

