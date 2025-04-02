Essity on CDP's prestigious A List for climate

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has been awarded a place on the global non-profit environmental organization CDP's "A List" for its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate.

Over 22,000 companies from 130 countries, representing two-thirds of global market capitalization, participated in CDP's 2024 questionnaire examining various criteria, including targets, governance, impact reduction initiatives, and value chain engagement. CDP rates from A to D and Essity is one of a small number of companies that made the prestigious "A list" for Climate. For CDP forest, Essity has been awarded an A-.

"The recognition from CDP shows Essity's commitment to become net zero by 2050 and our engagement in the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) since 2017. Improving the lives of over a billion people who use our products and services every day can only happen with a strong focus on sustainability," says Sahil Tesfu, Essity's Chief Strategy Officer, Group Function Strategy and Sustainability.

Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time, and its global effects are far-reaching. Essity is committed to becoming net zero by 2050 through full value chain decarbonization, from raw material sourcing to product use and disposal.

Essity has implemented various technologies to reduce emissions including using solar, geothermal, biogas and industrial waste heat energy sources, continuously exploring further options. As a global buyer of fresh and recycled wood-based fiber materials, Essity is dependent on healthy and resilient forests. Our target is to ensure that all wood-fiber is certified and sourced through the third-party Chain of Custody systems FSC and PEFC.

CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and its annual environment-related data collection and assessment process is widely recognized as the leading benchmark when it comes to ensuring the transparency of companies' environmental activities.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

