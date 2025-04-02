Dataproces Group A/S: Dataprocess acquires Boelplan A/S

2.4.2025 11:49:21 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor news no. 13/2025: Dataprocess acquires Boelplan A/S

Dataproces will take over the company Boelplan A/S from 2 April 2025. The acquisition was made with its own funds.

Since 2002, Boelplan A/S has provided analyses and forecasts to Danish municipalities for use in population forecasts and capacity planning in the areas of schools and daycare, among others. The company currently has 17 Danish and six German municipalities as customers.

The acquisition of Boelplan is in line with the announcement in investor news no. 8/2025, which stated that Dataproces will investigate the possibilities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions, with the aim of being able to offer customers new and even stronger products.

Boelplan A/S has so far been run by Søren Boelskifte, who will be employed by Dataproces in connection with the acquisition.

Former owner of Boelplan A/S, Søren Boelskifte says:

"I am happy that my company will have the opportunity to continue to live at Dataproces. At the same time, I would like to thank my customers for good and trusting cooperation - several of them for many years. I am confident that Dataproces will be able to integrate and develop Boelplan's solutions, so that customers get even more value for their money".

CEO of Dataproces Group A/S. Michael Binderup states:

"We are confident that with the acquisition of Boelplan A/S we will gain valuable skills and tools that will strengthen our solutions and consulting within demographic development, capacity planning and financial management in municipalities. We look forward to welcoming the two Boelplan employees to Dataproces and to entering into dialogue with customers about the continued operation and further development of Boelplan's solutions".

The acquisition boosts revenue and ARR in Dataproces and also means that Dataproces is now in the German market, which opens up significant growth opportunities in the long term.

The deal also marks Dataproces' first acquisition, putting action behind the words "profitable growth for its own money".

The acquisition does not give rise to a change in expectations for the year, as guided in connection with our upward adjustment of guidance in company announcement no. 1/2025.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative software and consulting house, specializing in AI supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!