Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report that its technical team is onsite at the Company's flagship Trojarová antimony-gold deposit to complete a Laser Imaging, Detection and Ranging ("LIDAR") survey of the underground workings. Totalling 1.7 kilometers in length from the portal at the southeast end and in the hanging wall of the mineralized zone, the drift cuts southwest then runs northwest in the footwall of the northwest-striking, northeast-dipping zone. There are seven crosscuts into the mineralized zone itself that were historically developed for sampling purposes. Accurately determining the location of these workings will enable a more precise documentation of the location of all historical underground samples in turn providing for a more accurate three-dimensional deposit model currently being developed by SLR Consulting. The LIDAR survey will be completed this week.

Figure 1: Military Metal's technical team conducting LIDAR survey at Trojarova

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/247035_6597fdd4d460dade_001full.jpg

Military's CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments: "The context of our further refining the exploration work at Trojarová demonstrates the need for projects such as these, which have the potential to provide stable sources of antimony to western countries. Specifically, antimony prices continue to achieve new all-time highs; the most recent price posted in Europe is USD$59,800(1) per metric ton. Defense sector spending in Europe is increasing dramatically as the continent races to re-arm. The EU has adopted a much-needed shift toward increased defense and security, and the drive for strategic independence from the U.S. emphasizes Europe's growing efforts to reduce reliance on U.S. military support. The importance of domestically sourced raw materials shines the spotlight on Trojarova as a strategic asset."

Additionally, the team will be collecting 20-plus kilograms of mineralized material from Trojarová so that a custom antimony analytical standard can be developed for Quality Assurance, Quality Control purposes during the forthcoming drilling program at Trojarová. These standards will be prepared for the Company by Canadian Resources Laboratories, a company that specializes in producing certified reference materials for the mining & exploration industry worldwide.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

