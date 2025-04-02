Significant Highlights from ongoing and current results:

Expanded the Great Burnt Main Deposit from 850 to 950 m down plunge

Cut wide zone of high-grade copper in historical low-grade area

Successfully confirmed copper-gold in footwall zone

Off-hole EM indicates Great Burnt Main Deposit mineralization continues down plunge

Discovery of new copper-gold horizon 200 m north of Great Burnt Main Deposit

New mineralized zone shows off-hole EM conductor

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the Great Burnt Main Zone ("GBMZ") down plunge to 950 m in strike length. Drill hole GB-25-53, a 100 m step out from GB-23-45, intersected a wide zone of copper ("Cu") mineralization grading 0.77% Cu over 32.10 m, including 1.12% Cu over 18.97 m, 1.83% Cu over 8.63 m, 2.41% Cu over 5.25 m and 4.34% Cu over 1.00 m within the broader 32.10 m interval (Table 1, Figure 1). A subsequent down-hole pulse electromagnetic survey has confirmed the presence of a conductor in-line with the new intercept showing further expansion potential to depth and down-plunge along strike (Figure 2). Drilling is planned for the next phase to target this anomaly.

In addition, the Company is pleased to confirm and build on the high-grade copper mineralization within the Great Burnt Main Zone ("GBMZ"). The Company recently completed drill hole GB-25-60, its second drill hole from west to east, testing an area of the GBMZ believed to be lower-grade based on historical drilling which had reported 1.09% Cu over 8.84 m. GB-25-60 intersected an impressive 4.14% Cu over 21.70 m, including 5.97% Cu over 14.70 m, 17.85% Cu over 3.00 m, and 20.78% Cu over 2.00 m within the broader 21.70 m interval. The hole continued into the footwall area and cut anomalous copper and gold mineralization over narrow widths. More drilling is required to determine the geometry of the footwall zone. Core angle measurements indicate that the true thickness of the zone is estimated to be 80-90% of core length. The Company anticipates that additional drilling will be required to test/upgrade these historical areas of weaker mineralization.

Additionally, the Company reports that infill hole GB-25-54, which targeted a large gap in Benton's 2023-24 drilling in the GBMZ, has successfully intersected 2.01% Cu over 12.38 m, reinforcing confidence in the continuity in this zone. GB-25-54 also intersected a second mineralized zone 8.00 m downhole from the above zone, which returned 0.79% Cu over 5.80 m, including 3.72% Cu over 1.00 m and consists of sulphide stringers and veins.

Table 1: Great Burnt Drill Results

DDH #

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Ag (g/t) Zone GB-25-50

254.20 262.83 8.63 0.10 0.20 0.004 0.30 Footwall

incl 254.90 255.55 0.65 0.22 1.00 0.002 0.50





















GB-25-51

288.43 298.90 10.47 0.58 0.57 0.007 1.12 Footwall

incl 288.43 293.52 5.09 1.11 0.88 0.009 1.98



incl 288.43 290.12 1.69 1.30 2.32 0.01 2.14





















GB-25-53

374.90 407.00 32.10 0.77 0.001 0.01 0.24 Main

incl 384.00 402.97 18.97 1.13 0.01 0.02 0.36



incl 392.10 400.73 8.63 1.83 0.01 0.02 0.73



incl 394.00 399.25 5.25 2.41 0.02 0.02 0.95



incl 395.00 396.00 1.00 4.34 0.06 0.02 2.10





















GB-25-54

306.62 319.00 12.38 2.01 0.07 0.41 4.59 Main

incl 311.00 318.08 7.08 3.28 0.11 0.66 7.49



incl 314.00 316.00 2.00 7.45 0.18 1.59 16.60



and 331.00 336.80 5.80 0.79 0.02 0.05 2.08



incl 335.80 336.80 1.00 3.72 0.03 0.10 10.00





















GB-25-59

135.00 149.40 14.40 0.69 0.67 0.01 1.40 North

incl 146.40 149.40 3.00 1.09 2.16 0.01 2.30 Stringer

and 172.40 187.40 15.00 0.80 0.14 0.01 1.28



incl 182.60 185.60 3.00 1.65 0.05 0.02 2.27





















GB-25-60

135.40 157.10 21.70 4.14 0.05 0.40 3.62 Main

incl 137.40 152.10 14.70 5.97 0.06 0.59 5.24



incl 142.40 145.40 3.00 17.85 0.14 1.48 14.77



incl 142.40 144.40 2.00 20.78 0.15 1.74 17.00





Note: Intervals reported above for drilling are core lengths, with true width estimated to be approximately 70% for holes GB-25-50, 51, GB-25-53, 54 and true width estimated to be 85% for holes GB-25-59, 60.

Figure 1: Great Burnt Copper Main Zone Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/247063_642e3ff13474eaff_003full.jpg

In addition, the Company would like to report that it has made a significant new discovery of heavy stringer to semi-massive mineralization under the North Stringer Zone ("NSZ"). Hole GB-25-59 encountered two zones, with the upper zone returning 0.69% Cu over 14.40 m, including 1.09% Cu over 3.00 m. The lower zone returned 0.80% Cu over 15.00 m, including 0.96% Cu over 6.20 m, 1.65% Cu over 3.00 m and 2.07% Cu over 2.00 m, within the broader 15.00 m interval. The upper zone was associated with gold mineralization grading 0.67g/t Au over 14.40 m including 2.16g/t Au over 3.00 m. The lower zone, with higher grade copper, is associated with a down hole/off-hole EM anomaly, which demonstrates considerable expansion potential for this new area (Figures 3a and 3b). Drilling is planned for the next phase to target these anomalies.

Hole GB-25-51 was designed to intersect the footwall zone located 250 m east of the GBMZ. The horizon was successfully intercepted yielding 0.58% Cu over 10.47 m including 1.11% Cu over 5.09 m with a gold value of 0.88g/t. GB-25-54 tested a gap within an area of Benton's expansion of the GBMZ and intersected 2.01% Cu over 12.38 m, including 2.46% Cu over 10.08 m, 3.28% Cu over 7.08 m, 7.45% Cu over 2.00 m and a second zone of 0.79% Cu over 5.80 m which included 3.72% Cu over 1.00 m.

Drill holes GB-25-55 through to GB-25-58 targeted several untested shallow magnetic geophysical anomalies and AI targets associated with highly anomalous surface copper and gold mineralization. Most holes have intersected weak to strong mineralization and warrant further evaluation. The current drill program totalled 3,127 m.

Figure 2: Great Burnt Main Zone with Down-Hole EM Conductor Plates:



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/247063_642e3ff13474eaff_004full.jpg

Figure 3a: North Stringer Zone Deep New Zone with EM Conductor Plates:



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/247063_benton_figure3a.jpg

Figure 3b: North Stringer Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/247063_642e3ff13474eaff_006full.jpg

President and CEO Stephen Stares stated "I share our shareholders' frustrations as we guide our way through these challenging resource markets. With a busy summer season ahead exploring our large and extremely underexplored land package of 25 km in strike length, I am confident that this project will continue to deliver further expansion of our known zones and new discoveries."

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the project operator.

The Company would also like to express its appreciation to the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Government's Junior Exploration Assistance program for financial grants supporting mineral exploration projects in the province. Benton has been fortunate to have received these grants, which are an important catalyst for mineral exploration in this highly favourable mining jurisdiction.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

All drilling phases at Great Burnt to date have returned impressive results including: GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu.

Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with robust results including: SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62 g/t Au, SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24 g/t Au and SP-24-32: 54.5 m of 1.88 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247063

SOURCE: Benton Resources Inc.