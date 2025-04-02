WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), Wednesday announced expanded collaboration between its spatial biology brand, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), and Leica Biosystems, a provider of anatomic pathology solutions, to enhance its spatial multiomics research capabilities.The partnership focuses on automation of ACD's new RNAscope Multiomic LS Assay and protease-free workflows on Leica's BOND RX research staining instrument.The integration of these technologies aim to provide cutting-edge tools that enhance precision and scalability in life science research.In the pre-market hours, Bio-Techne's stock is trading at $57.28, down 0.12 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX