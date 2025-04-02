Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (formerly Daura Capital Corp.) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with the District Municipality of Pampas Grande, located in the Ancash Department, 28 km south of the Company's flagship Antonella project as well as the San Luis gold project. The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of extensive geological mapping and rock sampling activities in the Pampas 1 and 2 areas, aimed at assessing and enhancing the understanding of the mineralization and economic potential within these key exploration sites.

Pampas 1 and 2 Exploration Program

Daura's Pampas 1 and 2 project consists of 1200 hectares of prospective land characterized by pyroclastic ash flow deposits and andesitic lava flows from the Calipuy Group (Cenozoic volcanic). Recognizing the potential for valuable mineral deposits, Daura is undertaking geological mapping at a scale of 1:10,000 to delineate the area's geology and evaluate its economic prospects. Rock sampling utilizing the rock chip technique will be conducted in targeted areas of interest, with subsequent analysis performed using inductively coupled plasma (ICP) methods to ensure low detection limits. This mapping and sampling program will provide crucial insights into the economic potential of the Pampas 1 and 2 concessions.

The area is in a highly prospective zone where several national and international mining companies have interest, including Barrick and JX Nippon Mining & Metals. Pampas 1 and 2 are within a 6 kms radius of Barrick's mining claims and there is a history of artisanal mining in the region.

Luis Saenz, CEO of Daura, stated: "Today marks a significant milestone for our company as we have officially signed a community agreement that reflects our commitment to responsible exploration and collaboration. This partnership not only strengthens our ties with the community but also ensures that we engage transparently and respectfully with those affected by our activities. Daura remains committed to advancing its exploration initiatives and maximizes the potential of its mineral assets. These mapping and sampling endeavors at Pampas 1 and 2 are pivotal steps in the company's strategy to enhance its resource base and deliver value to stakeholders. We have a large land package in an established region with many mid-tier and large cap mining companies including Barrick, Vale and Highlander Silver who are all currently active in the area. As we start our mapping and sampling programs, we look forward to working closely with our neighbours."



Figure 1. Above represents Daura's land package in Pampas 1 and 2 and the surrounding major mining companies who are also active in the region

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/247031_56694c32947ce96d_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Owen D. W. Miller, Ph.D. FAusIMM(CP), a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Miller acts as an independent third-party consultant of the Company.

About Daura Gold Corp.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura Gold Corp is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura Gold owns a 100% undivided interest in over 8,100 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target, which is the primary focus of Daura Gold's current exploration efforts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247031

SOURCE: Daura Gold Corp.