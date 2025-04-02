Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Company has completed three drill holes near Ranger-01, where 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m was identified previously. Each drill hole at Ranger has encountered the quartz diorite intrusion where the gold was previously intersected. The core is being flown back to the core shack daily where it will be logged, sampled, cut, and sent to the lab for assays.

The Company plans to drill a total of 12-15 holes across three mineralized zones including Ranger, Rush, and Rogue as shown in (Figure 1). More information on the three mineralized zones can be found in the Ramp Metals January 20th press release.

"The drilling is currently on schedule and budget with the weather cooperating in our favour," commented Garrett Smith VP of Exploration. "The main focus of this drill program is to gain a better understanding of the gold mineralization at Ranger and to expand on the high-grade intercept encountered in last year's program. We also look forward to testing the Rush copper target and expanding upon the gold mineralization at Rogue."

Figure 1: Mag TMI with areas of focus for the current drill program.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

