Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its spring drill program on the Rottenstone SW property. The Company completed 20 drill holes for a total of 4,942 metres. Airborne geophysics using the Xcite HTDEM system, with 100-metre line spacing to provide high-resolution data for target refinement, was also completed over the entire Rottenstone SW property package.

Highlights

20 drill holes totalling 4,942 metres were completed, with every metre being sent for assays

8 holes totalling 2,116 metres were drilled at the Ranger target where 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m was previously discovered in Ranger-001 drill hole

drill hole 10 holes were drilled at the Rush target with additional VMS style mineralization intersected in 150m step-out

3 holes for a total of 968 metres were drilled at the Rogue target

Airborne magnetic and TDEM geophysical survey was completed over the remainder of the Rottenstone SW property using the Xcite HTDEM system

"It's exciting to announce that we have completed our spring drill program at the Rottenstone SW property," said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "The program was a huge success completing more holes than originally planned, encountering the quartz diorite package at Ranger and potentially making a new discovery at the Rush target."





Figure 1: Rottenstone SW - 2025 Drill Collar Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_001full.jpg

Ranger

A total of 8 drill holes were completed at the Ranger target (Figure 2). Seven drill holes were completed around the Ranger-001 discovery hole. All 7 holes intersected significant widths of the quartz-diorite package which hosted the previously announced high grade gold intercept of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m as reported in the June 17, 2024 News Release.

The remaining hole was designed to test a conductor located approximately 1.5km to the north-east, which was identified in the recently completed airborne geophysics (Figure 3). Altered tonalite and metasediments with Pyrrhotite mineralization were encountered. The hole was ended early at 200m due to time constraints. Management believes that further testing is warranted on the eastern Ranger anomalies.





Figure 2: Ranger - 2025 Drill Hole Collars and Drill Traces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Ranger Drill Collars and Drill Hole Traces with EM

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_003full.jpg

Rush

A total of 10 holes were drilled at the newly identified Rush VMS target (Figure 4). Semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization was noted in 5 drill holes, with the presence chalcopyrite and sphalerite being confirmed with a Thermo Scientific Niton XL5 Plus handheld XRF analyzer. Minor amounts of galena were also noted.

Rush-010 intersected net textured to semi-massive sulphide over approximately 4.16m from 21.4m-25.56m (Photo 1). Disseminated to blebby sulphides were also intersected to a depth of approximately 47m (Photo 2). This intersection represents a 150m step-out to the north-east from the initial discovery area where Rush 001, 002, 003, and 009 were drilled. Rush-010 was designed to intercept the outcrop found during the October 2024 field program at depth. Surface rock samples at this outcrop returned values of up to 1.61% copper, 0.79 g/t gold, and 113 g/t silver, as was previously reported in the January 20, 2025 News Release.





Figure 4: Rush - 2025 Drill Collars and Drill Hole Traces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_004full.jpg





Photo 1: Rush-010 Boxes 5 & 6 - Net textured to semi-massive mineralization from 21.4-25.56m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_005full.jpg





Photo 2: Rush-010 Boxes 9 & 10 - Disseminated to blebby chalcopyrite mineralization throughout

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_006full.jpg

Rogue

A total of 3 holes were drilled at the Rogue target (Figure 5). These holes were designed to test structural and conductive targets in an area where soil samples of up to 530.7ppb Au were previously reported in the January 20, 2025 News Release. Pyrrhotite and pyrite mineralization was encountered in two of the three holes (Rogue 005 & 006). Rogue 005 & 006 also encountered sections of potassic and hematite altered diorite and fractures (Photos 3 & 4). During the program, drilling at Rogue was limited due to the overall total number of holes covered by the most recent permit package. The Company believes that the Rogue target warrants further exploration to explain the source of the highly anomalous gold in soils.





Figure 5: Rogue - 2025 Drill Collar Locations and Drill Hole Traces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_007full.jpg





Photo 3: Rogue-005 Boxes 25 & 26 - Potassic alteration of diorite and hematite altered fractures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_008full.jpg





Photo 4: Rogue-006 Boxes 61 & 62 - Coarse-grained diorite with potassic alteration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/254669_48af8298c4712842_009full.jpg

Geophysics

The Company has completed a magnetic and TDEM survey over the remainder of the Rottenstone SW property using the Xcite HTDEM system. A total of 3,342 line-km was flown at 100m spacing to provide a high-resolution Mag and EM dataset over the entire property. Data is currently being processed, and the Company will provide a further update once the data processing is completed.

Next Steps

With the present forest fire situation in northern Saskatchewan, the Company felt it prudent to relocate all drill core to a facility in the Prince Albert area to safely complete processing and preparation for assays. The first shipment of samples has been delivered and is being analyzed at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. ("BV") in Vancouver, BC. All remaining core has been fully logged and is currently being cut and sorted for shipping.

The Company plans to return to the Rottenstone SW property for further mapping and sampling once the data from the airborne geophysics and drill programs have been analyzed, and the fire risk has subsided. A ground geophysics program is also planned for the summer to help better define the conductive targets on the property.

An amendment to the current permits requesting up to 30,000m of additional drilling and a 30-person camp is being prepared and is expected to be submitted shortly.

Acknowledgements

Ramp Metals would like to thank the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and all land users for their continued support and working closely with the Company through the permitting process. The Company would also like to thank all the contractors who made the 2025 winter/spring drill program a success.

Drilling: Flamingo Drilling through Athabasca Catering Limited Partnerships

Geology and Geophysics: Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (Mikaela Miller, Craig Cubbon, Logan Anaka)

Accommodations: Thompson's Resort - Adventure Destinations

Flight Services: Heli-Recon Aerial Support Services Inc. and Osprey Wings Ltd.

Fuel Services: Millsap Fuel Distributors Ltd.

Local Contractors: Cecil Mcleod, Alex Mcleod, Bradley McKenzie, Ethan Ballantyne, Joey McKenzie, Chris Roberts, Joe Stanley, Jimmy McKenzie, Riley Provencher

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Uncut whole NQ drill core was analyzed by a Thermo Scientific Niton XL5 Plus handheld XRF, operated by Ramp Metals staff on site. The Portable X-Ray Fluorescence ("pXRF") data is exploratory in nature and is used predominantly as an internal workflow to assist in target prioritization and mineral identification through an early phase of exploration investigation. pXRF data is not provided as it is not an indicator of representative geochemistry of the entire rock mass and therefore should only be viewed as an initial screening prior to laboratory assays.

Drill core is currently being sampled and cut by diamond saw. Samples will be shipped as they are processed for laboratory analysis at BV, an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, BC laboratory.

Drill core samples are marked in maximum intervals of up to 1.5m and cut in half using a diamond saw with half sent for assay and the other half saved for reference. Samples are then bagged and zip-tied, with 15 bagged samples placed into sealed rice bags and then 20 rice bags placed in mega bags for transport to BV. Sample QA/QC procedures were applied by inserting a regular and systematic schedule of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Control samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better in addition to BV's internal quality assurance programs.

Rock samples are prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed in accordance with BV's MA300 and FA330 packages, for both multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis) and gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with BV's standard of practice.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

