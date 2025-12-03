Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a two-year drill permit for its Rottenstone SW project in Saskatchewan. These permits allow the Company to drill an additional 150 holes and to build a temporary camp on site as needed.

As per Ramp Metals' October 21, 2025 News Release, a mapping and sampling program was undertaken over the new and existing electromagnetic (EM) anomalies highlighted in the most recent HTDEM geophysical survey. During the field program, a total of 213 rock samples and 343 soil samples were taken. Ground FLTEM and borehole EM surveys were also completed. The samples were received at Bureau Veritas ("BV") in Vancouver on October 9, 2025, and are currently waiting to be analyzed. The Company has been informed by BV that results are expected by the end of December.

The Company is currently working with Stephen Balch and its advisors to combine and process all the geophysical datasets with the goal of creating a geophysical model and generating Maxwell plate models. The models and analytical data will be used to refine drill targets for the Company's upcoming winter 2026 program.

Key Drill Prospects for 2026:

Ranger: Newly exposed shear zone located approximately 325m NE of the Ranger-001 discovery hole.

Redridge: Newly identified 2.4 km long EM anomaly located approximately 5km south of Ranger. Heavily oxidized with excellent outcrop exposure.

Rush: Ground FLTEM and borehole EM geophysical surveys completed for target refinement. Three (3) new satellite targets identified within 1km of the main Rush anomaly.

"These newly granted two-year drill permits represent a huge milestone for Ramp Metals, unlocking a multi-year exploration runway and paving the way for an aggressive, high-impact drill campaign," commented Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "Lab results from our highly successful fall prospecting program are due shortly. Our technical team is thrilled to drill test the newly exposed NE-SW trending shear zone at Ranger, as well as the exceptional high-grade copper potential at both Rush and Redridge. These are district-scale opportunities, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver transformative discoveries in the near term."

QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure

Rock and soil samples from the most recent field program were submitted to BV using the following packages and procedures:

Rock samples are prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 and MA300 packages, for both gold, platinum and palladium analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with BV's standard of practice.

Soil samples are prepared using BV's SS80 package, where samples are dried at 60°C and sieved to depletion to -180 µm (80 mesh). Samples are then analyzed in accordance with BV's AQ251+PGM package, an ultra-trace by ICP-MS analysis where aqua regia digestion is used for low to ultra-low determination on soils followed by a 37 element (including gold) ICP-MS with the platinum, palladium add on for analysis of a 15g sample.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

