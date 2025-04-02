WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with local commerce platform DoorDash Inc. (DASH).The partnership will allow Domino's to reach new customers through DoorDash Marketplace, while continuing delivery service by Domino's drivers.A pilot is currently underway in select locations, and the companies plan for a nationwide U.S. launch beginning in May 2025 and across Canada later in 2025.Under the partnership, DoorDash users will be able to order from their local Domino's store through the DoorDash app, with seamless GPS tracking fully integrated to monitor their delivery progress by a uniformed Domino's driver.Domino's orders will be available to subscribers of DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program, which offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12.Meanwhile, Domino's loyalty program, Domino's Rewards, will only be offered on Domino's e-commerce platforms.Joe Jordan, Domino's chief operating officer and president - U.S., said, 'The ability to connect seamlessly with DoorDash customers means more sales for Domino's stores, while efficiently leveraging our brand's robust delivery network. Tapping into incremental customers, particularly in suburban and rural markets, is a meaningful opportunity for Domino's, as our brand continues to open stores nationwide.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX