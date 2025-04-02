Doubleview Gold Corp.: Doubleview Gold Corp 2025 Exploration Program

Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV:DBG)(OTCQB:DBLVF)(FSE:1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to share its plans for the upcoming 2025 exploration season for its 100% owned BC projects. Based on the Company's successful 2024 exploration season, which included publishing the Hat Project's maiden resource estimate ('MRE V1'), exceptional high-grade drill results from its 10,000m drill program (please see the Company's news release from February 05, 2025) and the recently announced collaboration of the Company with Her Excellency Sheikha Sara Nasser Al-Thani of Qmission of Qatar (please see the Company's news release from March 05, 2025), Doubleview is readying its field crews for the upcoming field season.

Hat Project - 2025 Program of Work

Doubleview is setting out to continue building on its exploration success at its polymetallic Hat Project. The 2024 drill results have provided important information which is supporting the Company's geological team in understanding the evolution of, and ultimately the entire Hat Deposit ("Hat" or "Deposit") system. The goals of the upcoming drill season are to continue to expand and build the resource to higher levels of confidence, to test newly identified targets to the northwest and east of the Deposit, and to find the source of the system that created the Hat Deposit.

Details for the environmental sampling program are currently being finalized. Doubleview's intensions are to implement this work to fulfill regulatory requirements necessary towards further development of the Hat Project. The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("HAT PEA") with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("HAT MRE 2.0") is steadily progressing as expected.

President & CEO Farshad Shirvani states: "After achieving several milestones for the Hat Project, it is time to continue its development. Our field crew, technical team and I are excited about the newly acquired information which will guide this year's efforts. Our goals are to find the porphyry system's source, to further advance the integrity of the resource estimate categories, to continue advancing environmental work and building stakeholder relationships. There are less than 90 drill holes at the Hat Project, and we have been able to show tremendous results. At the same time, it is very clear that there are many more opportunities to enhance the Hat Deposit that our team is eager to explore." Mr. Shirvani added: "The Company is continuing its dialogue with Her Excellency Sara Nasser Al-Thani of Qmission of Qatar to build a strong relationship to explore optimal opportunities for both sides. With the worldwide growing attention on critical minerals, by governments and major mining companies alike, we believe that the Company is a great position."

Red Spring - 2025 Exploration Program

Part of Doubleview's portfolio of projects is Red Spring, which is located in central BC, Canada. It is a copper-silver-gold project which in recent exploration programs showed elevated zinc values. With copper and zinc being elements that are listed as Critical Minerals by the Canadian Government, the Red Spring project merits a well-tailored exploration program. For this season an extensive ground IP program is planned which will be followed-up by drilling based on the IP results. The goal of the exploration program is to build on existing data and together with the new results, narrow down the potential deposit type. Currently the two potential deposit types in focus for the project are sediment hosted copper-silver deposits and Eskay Creek type deposits.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV:DBG)(OTCQB:DBLVF)(WKN:LA1W038), and (FSE:1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:

Average Grade Metal Content

Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag

Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz

In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045

Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc2O3.

*- Copper Equivalent (CuEq) currently does not include the Scandium

- Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

- Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent: Au price (US$/oz): 1900; Ag price (US$/oz): 24; Cu price (US$/lb): 4; Co price (US$/lb): 22. Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%. * Copper Equivalent Calculation CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84).

