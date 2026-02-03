Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company"), announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 23, 2026, and its shareholder-approved equity incentive plan. The Company also announces the filing of its reviewed financial statement and management discussion and analysis for the nine period ended November 30, 2025 and the restatement of the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six month period ended August 31, 2025.

AGM Results

Shareholders approved all matters submitted for approval, including:

Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Company's management information circular were elected as directors of the Company. The following individuals were elected to the Board of Directors:

Farshad Shirvani

Andrew H. Rees

Jaime Rainbird

Christopher Cherry (New Director Appointed to the Board of Directors)

Mr. Christopher Cherry has over 20 years of corporate accounting and audit experience, along with extensive corporate experience, having held senior level positions for several public mining companies including Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary. Mr. Cherry is a CPA having obtained the Chartered Accountant designation in February 2009 and the Certified General Accountant designation in 2004. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver, where he gained experience as an auditor for junior public companies, and an IPO specialist. Mr. Cherry has a long standing with Doubleview Gold Corp and acting as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's equity incentive plan as described in the management information circular.

Financial Statements

The Company would like to announce that it has filed its auditor reviewed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended November 30, 2025. The Company also announces it has restated its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended August 31, 2025. Doubleview has restated, due to errors, in the current and comparative financial information and to ensure that all the disclosures requirements required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are properly presented in reviewed financial statements. The additional disclosures relating to related parties and subsequent events have been disclosed in the reviewed financial statements. The restatement and the associated adjustments are not because of any change to Doubleview's operations or business.

Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

