NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Wednesday announced that it has completed its acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., which will now operate as a business unit within Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.Following the acquisition, Intra-Cellular's CAPLYTA, an FDA-approved drug for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder, will be a part of JNJ's robust portfolio of differentiated medicines.The company expects the transaction to accelerate its 2025 sales growth by approximately 0.8 percent with approximately $0.7 billion in incremental sales.Moreover, the company expects the transaction to be accretive to dilute adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.25 in 2025, and approximately $0.21 earnings per share in 2026.With the completion of the acquisition, Intra-Cellular Therapies' common stock ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.In the pre-market hours, JNJ's stock is trading at $153.26, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.