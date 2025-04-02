WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC), a computer software and services company, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of IncQuery Group. The financial terms and the closure date were not disclosed.The acquisition is expected to strengthen PTC's expertise in application lifecycle management, systems engineering, and product lifecycle management, enhancing support for its customers.IncQuery Group offers ALM and systems engineering development and consultancy services to global manufacturers and product companiesIn the pre-market trading, PTC is 0.45% lesser at $155.50 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX