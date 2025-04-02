Smarter Design, Less Waste: Logitech Fully Transitions to Paper Packaging

Single-use plastic packaging is nearly eliminated across the entire global product portfolio

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND and SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / Logitech International (SIX:LOGN)(Nasdaq:LOGI) today announces significant progress in eliminating plastic clamshell packaging from its hallmark mice categories, with the transition to paper now nearly complete. The magnitude of this initiative is estimated to remove 660 tons of plastic and reduce 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the air, equivalent to eliminating over 37 million single-use plastic water bottles annually. The global transition to paper packaging across tens of millions of products continues across various retailers, with expected completion dates by the end of 2025.

"Shifting away from plastic clamshell packaging marks a significant step toward our goal of completely eliminating single-use plastics from our portfolio. This milestone is about 90% complete and is our largest packaging endeavor to date," said Delphine Donné, GM of the Personal Workspace Solutions business group at Logitech. "Before this transition, we successfully eliminated 1,800 tons of packaging material by implementing design modifications in other areas across our packaging. Every step forward brings us closer to saying goodbye to single-use plastic."

A custom study conducted in partnership with GlobeScan's Healthy & Sustainable Living report identified that 61% of consumers globally say they are interested in choosing recyclable packaging in the coming year. Single-use plastics and mixed-material packaging contribute to significant waste, as well as confusion about recyclability. While Logitech advocates 100% recycling of all materials, current waste management methods across geographical areas fall short. Instead, Logitech is proactively eliminating single-use plastics at the source.

"People increasingly value and actively seek out packaging less harmful to the environment. Using paper instead of single-use plastic enhances the customer experience by making packaging easier to open, visually appealing, and informative," said Bliss Buter-Thompson, head of packaging at Logitech. "At the same time, we can optimize the weight and size of the package and lower the product carbon footprint - all in alignment with meeting our customers' needs."

Nearly 80% of a product's environmental footprint can be influenced during its design process, impacting material choices and efficiency. As part of its Design for Sustainability initiative, Logitech has implemented packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact, including an FSCTM-certified paper packaging program introduced in 2019 and a Single-Use Plastics Policy introduced in 2021. The company also removed plastic shrink wrap in its Logitech G gaming division, and implemented recyclable materials like paper pulp hang tabs and wood fiber bags for many products.

Removing single-use plastic packaging across its portfolio is part of Logitech's broader efforts to design for sustainability, prioritize carbon reductions and enhance circularity. More information about Logitech's sustainability programs can be found in its FY24 Impact Report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

