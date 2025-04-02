Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Samuel Coyn Mateer as a non-executive director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Mateer is a seasoned leader, investor, and has extensive experience in the Bitcoin space. As a founding partner at UTXO Management, he has been actively investing in and advocating for Bitcoin since early 2013. He co-founded 210k Capital, LP, a US-based private investment fund managed by UTXO Management, which has been investing in the Bitcoin ecosystem across public and private markets since 2019.

Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Coyn to our board of directors. His deep expertise in Bitcoin and substantial investment in LQWD through 210k Capital, which holds directly and indirectly approximately 19% ownership in the Company, underscore his commitment to our vision. Coyn's insights will be invaluable as we accelerate our strategy to increase our Bitcoin treasury holdings and expand our presence in the Lightning Network ecosystem."

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is focused on enhancing shareholder value through its innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy and scalable yield-generating opportunities through the Company's Lightning Network operations.



For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

