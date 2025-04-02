DJ Genel Energy PLC: 2025 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: 2025 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 02-Apr-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 April 2025 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 2025 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 2 April 2025 to the PDMRs set out below. PSP awards PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to a three year performance period. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following Award notification Paul Weir 1,117,109 3,098,701 Luke Clements 515,160 1,386,403 Mike Adams 522,270 1,474,953

DBP award

In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2024 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Total number of shares over which options/awards are held Share Award following notification Paul Weir 144,669 3,098,701 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's b) Nature of the transaction Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 1,117,109 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 1,117,109 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred b) Nature of the transaction Bonus Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 144,669 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 144,669 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 515,160 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 515,160 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 522,270 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 522,270 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements, CFO Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

