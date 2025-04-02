Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
01.04.25
11:51 Uhr
0,765 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7340,76318:05
0,7420,75617:36
Dow Jones News
02.04.2025 16:33 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: 2025 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: 2025 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: 2025 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
('PDMRs') 
02-Apr-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 April 2025 
 
 
Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 
 
2025 Awards - Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 
 
 
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over 
its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 2 April 2025 to the PDMRs set out 
below. 
 
PSP awards 
PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to a three year performance period. 
 
 
Name     No. of shares subject to PSP  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following 
       Award              notification 
Paul Weir   1,117,109            3,098,701 
Luke Clements 515,160             1,386,403 
Mike Adams  522,270             1,474,953

DBP award

In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2024 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. 

Name     No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held 
       Share Award                following notification 
Paul Weir   144,669                  3,098,701 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CEO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
                                Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Performance Share Plan 
 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                1,117,109 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                1,117,109 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             2 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                  CEO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                        549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
                                Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Bonus Plan 
 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                144,669 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                144,669 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction              2 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Luke Clements 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CFO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                515,160 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                515,160 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             2 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Mike Adams 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Technical Director 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s)             522,270 shares 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                522,270 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             2 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
          +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, CFO 
 
Vigo Consulting 
          +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  380984 
EQS News ID:  2110798 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110798&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.