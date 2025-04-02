Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced that it will provide game developers with official support for Nintendo Switch 2. Support for this platform will be made available soon in Unity 6, as an add-on, for approved Nintendo developers further expanding Unity's commitment to enabling creators to bring their visions to life on the widest range of platforms

"We're excited to offer official support for Nintendo Switch 2," said Matthew Bromberg, CEO and President of Unity. "Unity has battle-tested our support for Nintendo Switch 2 through hands-on development of a day-one launch title. The valuable feedback obtained during the development process provided learnings that will drive further enhancements to the Unity engine for those developers building new games for this gaming system."

With a robust ecosystem that spans 20+ platforms, Unity continues to deliver on its promise of multiplatform accessibility and day-one support for the newest platforms. Developers using Unity will be able to seamlessly build, port, optimize, and deploy their projects for Nintendo Switch 2 leveraging Unity's powerful suite of tools and technologies to create immersive and engaging experiences.

What developers can expect from Unity and Nintendo Switch 2 includes:

Rendering and Performance Optimization Scale your games' graphical fidelity with the Universal Render Pipeline (URP), Spatial-Temporal Post-Processing (STP), and GPU Resident Drawer enabling developers to push the power of Nintendo Switch 2 while maximizing performance.

Scale your games' graphical fidelity with the Universal Render Pipeline (URP), Spatial-Temporal Post-Processing (STP), and GPU Resident Drawer enabling developers to push the power of Nintendo Switch 2 while maximizing performance. End-to-end Multiplayer solutions Improvements to our multiplayer capabilities extending our existing Nintendo Switch support, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 soon.

Improvements to our multiplayer capabilities extending our existing Nintendo Switch support, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 soon. Enhanced Developer Documentation Unity's developer documentation for Nintendo Switch 2 will make it easier for developers to build and optimize their games on the platform.

Unity is also making it easier for developers to port their existing Nintendo Switch games to Nintendo Switch 2 by ensuring full compatibility with key features in Unity 6, including the new input system, Build Profiles, and Incremental Build Pipeline, while also integrating built-in support for Nintendo Switch 2's new capabilities-helping developers seamlessly reach players on this new platform.

Unity developers interested in getting started on Nintendo Switch 2 must be an approved developer for Nintendo Switch 2. For further details on Nintendo Switch 2 software development and the new platform, please wait for more information from Nintendo by visiting the Nintendo Developer Portal.

