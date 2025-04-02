Stagwell Inc.: Stagwell (STGW) Appoints John Kahan as Inaugural Chief AI Officer

Bringing nearly four decades of experience in data and artificial intelligence, Kahan joins Stagwell at a pivotal time for growth at the challenger network

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the appointment of John Kahan as the network's inaugural Chief AI Officer. Reporting into Mark Penn, Stagwell Chairman and CEO, Kahan will spearhead the integration and development of artificial intelligence across Stagwell's global network.

Kahan brings nearly four decades of experience in data and artificial intelligence, spanning product development, marketing, and sales, as well as strategic counsel to CEOs and senior executives from his tenure at Microsoft and IBM. Kahan most recently served as Vice President and Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft where he played a fundamental role in the development of several key data platforms and insights that were integral to transforming Microsoft into the $3 trillion company it is today.

"Kahan's leadership will be key in driving our AI initiatives forward, ensuring we continue to provide unparalleled value to our clients," commented Penn. "His extensive background from Microsoft and IBM aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the industry in technological innovation."

Kahan remarked on his new role: "I'm especially excited to be joining at such a pivotal time for the challenger network. The pace of innovation in AI and marketing technology is accelerating like never before, and Stagwell is committed to pushing boundaries that will drive meaningful transformation for the industry at large."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Kara Gelber

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.