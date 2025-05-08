Anzeige
WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 11:51
5,000 Euro
-2,91 % -0,150
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5004,62017:54
4,5004,58017:51
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 13:15 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Q1 YoY Revenue Decline of 3%, Q1 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 6%

Q1 YoY Net Revenue Growth excluding Advocacy of 9%, Digital Transformation Net Revenue ex. Advocacy Growth of 15%

Q1 Net Loss Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million; Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14%

Q1 EPS of $(0.04); Adjusted EPS of $0.12

Net New Business of $130 million in Q1; LTM Net New Business of $446 million

Reiterate Guidance for 2025 of Total Net Revenue Growth of ~8%; Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the quarter and three months ended March 31, 2025.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS:

  • Q1 Revenue of $652 million, a decrease of 3% versus the prior year period;
  • Q1 Revenue ex. Advocacy of $610 million, an increase of 1% versus the prior year period;
  • Q1 Net Revenue of $564 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period;
  • Q1 Net Revenue ex. Advocacy of $535 million, an increase of 9% versus the prior year period;
  • Q1 Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million versus $1 million in the prior year period;
  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million, a decrease of 11% versus the prior year period;
  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14% on net revenue;
  • Q1 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.04) versus $(0.01) in the prior year period;
  • Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.12 versus $0.16 in the prior year period;
  • Net new business of $130 million in the first quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $446 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, said, "Despite the macro noise from tariffs, Stagwell's first quarter results were in-line with our expectations, setting us up for a strong year ahead. Q1 is a low point in the political cycle and yet we delivered solid growth in the quarter, led by double-digit increases in our Digital Transformation, Creativity and Stagwell Marketing Cloud capabilities. We hit a record $130M of net new business and, consequently, we remain optimistic about our outlook for the rest of the year."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Stagwell delivered solid first quarter results. We reported 9% total net revenue growth excluding advocacy, while posting $81 million in adjusted EBITDA as we effectively managed costs. Additionally, we have made significant progress in simplifying our capital structure and refinancing our revolving credit facility. Our results and these actions position us well for the year ahead."

Financial Outlook

2025 financial guidance is reiterated as follows:

  • Total Net Revenue growth of approximately 8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88
  • Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2025 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the quarter and three months ended March 31, 2025. The video webcast will be accessible at https://bit.ly/436rkSP. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
 Ben Allanson
[email protected]

For Press:
 Beth Sidhu
[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(3) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "develop," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions, including the effect of changing tariff and other trade policies, inflation and other macroeconomic factors that could affect the Company or its clients;
  • demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;
  • the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;
  • the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;
  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
  • the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;
  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");
  • the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;
  • the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;
  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other economic and geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East), terrorist activities, natural disasters, public health events and tariff and trade policies;
  • stock price volatility; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2024 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2025, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024

Revenue

$ 651,740


$ 670,059

Operating Expenses




Cost of services

412,087


444,526

Office and general expenses

179,362


163,343

Depreciation and amortization

42,006


34,836

Impairment and other losses

-


1,500


633,455


644,205

Operating Income

18,285


25,854

Other income (expenses):




Interest expense, net

(23,356)


(20,965)

Foreign exchange, net

1,220


(2,258)

Other, net

249


(1,267)


(21,887)


(24,490)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(3,602)


1,364

Income tax expense

1,722


2,585

Loss before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(5,324)


(1,221)

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

(1)


508

Net loss

(5,325)


(713)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

2,408


(569)

Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (2,917)


$ (1,282)

Loss Per Common Share:




Basic

$ (0.03)


$ (0.01)

Diluted

$ (0.04)


$ (0.01)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:




Basic

112,088


112,633

Diluted

263,737


116,405





SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 325,794


$ 146,858


$ 66,998


$ 24,537


$ -


$ 564,187

Billable costs

51,560


15,360


20,630


3


-


87,553

Revenue

377,354


162,218


87,628


24,540


-


651,740













Billable costs

51,560


15,360


20,630


3


-


87,553

Staff costs

199,882


96,450


44,577


15,455


11,898


368,262

Administrative costs

31,644


23,407


10,174


8,225


1,659


75,109

Unbillable and other costs, net

17,099


15,458


490


7,187


-


40,234

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

77,169


11,543


11,757


(6,330)


(13,557)


80,582













Stock-based compensation

4,145


1,368


693


229


5,108


11,543

Depreciation and amortization

21,364


7,722


5,175


4,301


3,444


42,006

Deferred acquisition consideration

5,863


(1,282)


1,213


863


-


6,657

Other items, net (1)

(2,246)


3,654


128


311


244


2,091

Operating income (loss)

$ 48,043


$ 81


$ 4,548


$ (12,034)


$ (22,353)


$ 18,285



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 292,772


$ 162,562


$ 67,488


$ 9,632


$ -


$ 532,454

Billable costs

59,947


51,400


26,258


-


-


137,605

Revenue

352,719


213,962


93,746


9,632


-


670,059













Billable costs

59,947


51,400


26,258


-


-


137,605

Staff costs

186,534


98,431


39,264


7,821


10,107


342,157

Administrative costs

30,602


22,071


8,704


3,209


2,577


67,163

Unbillable and other costs, net

15,528


14,566


136


2,588


-


32,818

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

60,108


27,494


19,384


(3,986)


(12,684)


90,316













Stock-based compensation

9,321


2,043


1,049


98


3,605


16,116

Depreciation and amortization

19,381


7,514


2,894


2,421


2,626


34,836

Deferred acquisition consideration

2,045


(777)


(1,114)


-


-


154

Impairment and other losses

1,500


-


-


-


-


1,500

Other items, net (1)

5,511


5,019


282


174


870


11,856

Operating income (loss)

$ 22,350


$ 13,695


$ 16,273


$ (6,679)


$ (19,785)


$ 25,854



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (2,917)


$ 18,439


$ 15,522

Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders


(6,637)


24,513


17,876

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income


$ (9,554)


$ 42,952


$ 33,398








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


112,088


9,462


121,550

Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding


151,649


-


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


263,737


9,462


273,199








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$ (0.04)




$ 0.12








Adjustments to Net Income (loss)

Amortization




$ 32,981



Stock-based compensation




11,543



Deferred acquisition consideration




6,657



Other items, net




2,091







53,272



Adjusted tax expense




(10,320)







$ 42,952





(1)

Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (1,506)


$ 19,480


$ 17,974

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


24,554


24,554

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income


$ (1,506)


$ 44,034


$ 42,528








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


116,405


4,534


120,939

Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding


-


151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


116,405


156,183


272,588








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$ (0.01)




$ 0.16








Adjustments to Net income (loss)

Amortization




$ 28,203



Impairment and other losses




1,500



Stock-based compensation




16,116



Deferred acquisition consideration




154



Other items, net




11,856







57,829



Adjusted tax expense




(12,748)







45,081



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(1,047)







$ 44,034










Allocation of adjustments to Net income







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$ 19,480










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




25,601



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(1,047)







24,554







$ 44,034





(1)

Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





ASSETS




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 137,653


$ 131,339

Accounts receivable, net

772,974


716,415

Expenditures billable to clients

163,702


173,194

Other current assets

147,163


114,200

Total Current Assets

1,221,492


1,135,148

Fixed assets, net

69,017


72,706

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

209,720


219,400

Goodwill

1,562,490


1,554,146

Other intangible assets, net

822,964


836,783

Other assets

96,671


90,038

Total Assets

$ 3,982,354


$ 3,908,221

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 420,779


$ 449,347

Accrued media

295,964


245,883

Accruals and other liabilities

219,047


265,356

Advance billings

311,329


294,609

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

56,390


60,195

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

37,336


51,906

Total Current Liabilities

1,340,845


1,367,296

Long-term debt

1,465,323


1,353,624

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

55,941


50,209

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

224,323


245,397

Deferred tax liabilities, net

47,323


47,239

Other liabilities

57,850


59,139

Total Liabilities

3,191,605


3,122,904

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

10,856


8,412

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees




Shareholders' Equity




Common shares - Class A

114


115

Common shares - Class C

2


2

Paid-in capital

343,082


343,647

Retained earnings

10,504


11,740

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,302)


(23,773)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

334,400


331,731

Noncontrolling interests

445,493


445,174

Total Shareholders' Equity

779,893


776,905

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,982,354


$ 3,908,221

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$ (5,325)


$ (713)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:




Stock-based compensation

11,543


16,116

Depreciation and amortization

42,006


34,836

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest

17,118


20,912

Impairment and other (gains) losses

(3,529)


1,500

Deferred income taxes

(747)


(655)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

6,657


154

Other, net

(2,060)


292

Changes in working capital:




Accounts receivable

(44,701)


(42,976)

Expenditures billable to clients

11,095


6,681

Other assets

(32,778)


(19,584)

Accounts payable

(35,287)


22,206

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(19,075)


(63,856)

Advance billings

15,628


(6,124)

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(20,558)


(21,660)

Deferred acquisition related payments

-


(250)

Net cash used in operating activities

(60,013)


(53,121)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capitalized software

(11,966)


(8,794)

Capital expenditures

(3,912)


(5,439)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,090)


(11,673)

Other

(3,391)


(218)

Net cash used in investing activities

(20,359)


(26,124)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(432,000)


(417,000)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

543,000


540,000

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(11,068)


(29,698)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(581)


(559)

Payment of deferred consideration

(16,103)


(1,657)

Net cash provided by financing activities

83,248


91,086

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,438


(1,754)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,314


10,087

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

131,339


119,737

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 137,653


$ 129,824

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
