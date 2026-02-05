Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
05.02.26 | 08:02
4,260 Euro
-5,33 % -0,240
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2804,40014:52
4,3004,40014:41
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Doubles Down on Owned Media Naming Ben Berentson CEO, Owned Media

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of Ben Berentson as CEO, Owned Media, effective immediately. Berentson will drive the operations, growth, and expansion of Stagwell's owned media portfolio including Ink, ReachTV, RealClearPolitics, and future initiatives, advancing the portfolio as a strategic business engine for the global network.

Ben brings 20+ years of experience spanning corporate digital strategy and hands-on leadership of digital media businesses. He began his career at Forbes before joining Condé Nast, where he held senior corporate digital strategy roles and led digital at both Glamour and Vogue during periods of rapid expansion and innovation. Most recently, Ben served as Managing Director at Stagwell's Code and Theory, Adweek's Innovation Agency of the Year, where he led the business through a period of growth and transformation for nearly a decade.

"Berentson is a true professional with long-standing media experience, and his appointment will accelerate our push to scale differentiated media platforms with real market impact," shared Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "By continuing to invest in and scale our owned media capabilities, we are doubling down on what sets us apart and fuels growth across the network."

Berentson remarked on his new role: "Stagwell's owned media platforms are a powerful differentiator, and I'm looking forward to scaling them even further. Building engagement and direct relationships with the highest-value audiences is a critical piece of our strategy, and industry disruption creates a clear opportunity to leverage Stagwell's unique capabilities, strengthening how we show up in the market and unlocking new ways for brands to connect with audiences."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Axford
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-doubles-down-on-owned-media-naming-ben-berentson-ceo-ow-1133713

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.