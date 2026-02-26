Stagwell Announces March Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2026.

Representatives from Stagwell's management team will be available for 1x1 meetings at each.

March 3: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (San Francisco, CA)

March 5: Citadel Securities SMID Cap Conference (Miami, FL)

Visit stagwellglobal.com/investors to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at?www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

IR@stagwellglobal.com

